Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare Group, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing away of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and he will be remembered as a great statesman and noble leader who made great and significant contributions at the national and regional levels. and global.”

He added: “The late, God Almighty, had a vital and pivotal role in serving his nation and country. He was a wise leader with a piercing vision, who made pioneering contributions in the fields of entrepreneurship and health care.”





He pointed out that among the efforts of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in 2007 he launched the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to help develop local investment and support businessmen, and in 2011 he announced an investment of 550 million dirhams in the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Building for Welfare Diagnostic Cancer in Houston, Texas.

Shamsheer emphasized that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, was a symbol of generosity and human giving, as the late, God Almighty, was committed to improving the lives of others. In 2007, he established the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, which has done pioneering work in field of social care.

He stated that the Sheikh Khalifa Humanitarian Foundation was awarded 13 honorary fellowships for further education in oncology, stressing that the kindness and kindness of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, God Almighty, left an indelible impression of his kindness, generosity and love for humans.

He said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to our wise leadership, government and people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nation, on the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.”



