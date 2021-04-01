Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Honorary President of the Emirates Autism Society, affirmed that the UAE’s interest in people of determination made it an inspiring model in their integration, especially the autistic group among them in society. The state’s constant endeavor to develop strategies and initiatives that provide them with all the essentials for a decent and basic life.

Her Highness said – in a statement to her on the occasion of the International Day of Autism, which falls on the second of April of each year -: “The main goal that the state seeks to achieve is to care for its children of people of determination, to enhance the capabilities and potentials they have, and to show them to society and the world to enable them to integrate into the labor market in a manner. Complete and effective ».

She added: “The Emirates Autism Society is keen, by participating in the activities of the World Autism Day, whether by holding events and the participation of other parties or through cooperative and innovative initiatives, to contribute to providing an appropriate environment for the integration of people of determination with autism, and to activate programs that enhance their capabilities in cooperation and coordination. With partners in this field, to enhance interaction with the public, partners and federal government institutions.

At the end of her statement, Her Highness appreciated the interaction of government institutions, official departments and bodies working in the private sector, and stressed that this reflects the interest of all members of society, citizens and residents, and their awareness and awareness of the importance of interaction through positive inclusion, leading to creativity and development in all its forms and fields.