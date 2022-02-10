Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Assistant to His Highness the President of the Authority for Women’s Affairs, Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative, confirmed that “Ataya” enters this year. Its second decade is more generous, distinguished and more widespread, after it contributed to inventing radical solutions to many important humanitarian issues during its previous sessions, and implemented vital projects in many countries.

This came in a speech delivered on behalf of Her Highness, Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, during the virtual press conference held yesterday, via video communication technology, to announce the activities of the eleventh session of the Ataya exhibition, which will be held from February 28, until Next March 4 at the Jijitsu Arena headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of about 100 exhibitors from inside and outside the country, the proceeds of the course will be allocated to support refugees and enhance their professional capabilities, whether in the country of asylum or upon return to their countries of origin.

Her Highness indicated that “Ataya” has completed vital projects, including establishing hospitals and specialized health centers, covering the treatment of thousands of patients, establishing schools and housing, and supporting nursing cadres in some countries to enhance their ability to address the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the support provided by the initiative to local projects. The mission is like the Faraj Fund and the Autism Centers and People of Determination in the country.

Her Highness added: “These initiatives have made Ataya in line with the global humanitarian mission undertaken by the UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, until the UAE became one of the The most important donor countries for humanitarian and development aid in the world.

She said: “There is no doubt that the issues of refugees and displaced persons and their humanitarian conditions around the world are a constant concern of the international community and its humanitarian organizations concerned with caring for refugees and improving their living conditions, especially that asylum has multiple facets and direct effects on global security and stability. In addition to its humanitarian repercussions on the refugees themselves, it hinders the efforts of human development in developing societies, and hinders plans and programs to eradicate poverty, ignorance and disease.

She pointed out that many refugees settle in the host countries for long periods until they are returned to their areas of origin after the causes of asylum have disappeared, during these periods the host countries bear great burdens that burden them economically, socially and developmentally. This has affected the efforts of the international community to provide the necessary protection for tens of millions of refugees and displaced people around the world.

She added: “Given the repercussions that the issue of asylum has on vulnerable communities, the Ataya Initiative decided to allocate the proceeds of this year’s exhibition to support refugees who were forcibly forced to leave their homes in order to save their lives due to conflicts, wars and insecurity, by empowering refugees and training them in trades, professions and industries in line with With the qualifications they studied or practiced before their displacement to help them meet the requirements of their lives, in addition to supporting and empowering 2,000 families of refugees and displaced persons in Jordan and Iraq and financing them with small productive projects in the field of agriculture and livestock in rural areas, in addition to training hundreds of refugees outside camps and enhancing digital skills among Young people to enable them to obtain jobs that work through approved electronic platforms, in cooperation with international organizations and the countries hosting them, in addition to empowering individuals through vocational training for crafts and handicrafts such as carpentry and sewing to help them meet the requirements of life, and refugees are a driving force in the labor market in the country of asylum or When they return to their countries of origin to contribute to building the future of their countries and developing them economically and socially. We have contributed to creating the appropriate conditions for refugees and realizing their dream of voluntary return to their countries.”

Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan said that we look forward to Ataya achieving its goals this year as it has achieved in previous years, through the response of all sectors of society to its current session, which will be distinguished, God willing.

At the conclusion of her speech, she expressed her thanks and appreciation to the sponsors of “Ataya” this year: the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Al Dahra Holding Company, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and the media partner, Abu Dhabi Media Company.

For her part, Aisha Al-Afifi, Director of Special Projects at Al Dahra Holding Company, said during the conference: “Given the consequences of wars that refugees in various parts of the world are going through, we in Al Dahra are happy to participate this year as in previous years to support the Ataya Initiative, which dedicates the proceeds of the exhibition this year. To support the refugees who were forced to leave their homes in order to save their lives due to the insecurity and the many conflicts and wars.”

She added: “From this standpoint, we are pleased to extend our great thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Assistant to the Chairman of the Authority for Women’s Affairs, Chairman of the Ataya Higher Committee for what They made a constructive effort to support these humanitarian projects that we inherited from the founder of humanitarian work in the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. In addition, Ahmed Salem Al Rashidi, Regional Head of Real Estate Finance and Member of the Sustainability Council at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said: “At ADIB, we are honored to be part of the annual “Ataya” exhibition initiative, which has become a milestone in the field of humanitarian, development and community work, in particular. Initiatives related to supporting health, education and social services, and enhancing the role of the individual in society. Al-Rashidi indicated that the bank’s support for the Red Crescent Authority stems from the bank’s commitment to achieving the insightful vision and path of giving undertaken by the UAE under its wise leadership to establish concepts of goodness fifty years ago.

Supporting the state’s efforts

Mohammed Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of Government Relations Department at Abu Dhabi Media Company, confirmed that the Ataya Charity Exhibition has become a milestone in the field of charitable and community work, in particular community programs and initiatives related to health and education, and enhancing the role of the individual in society. Abu Dhabi Media, as a media partner for the Ataya Charity Exhibition 2022, and through our media and societal responsibility, we will harness our media platforms to support the efforts of the state and the efforts of the organizers of the Ataya Charity Exhibition, because of our full belief in the importance of the role of the media and the impact of the media message in raising community awareness and promoting the concept of charitable work and its role in raising the effects of the damages caused by Humanitarian crises, as well as raising awareness and motivating individuals and non-governmental entities to help others through volunteering and charitable activities.