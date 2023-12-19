The wife of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Assistant to His Highness the President of the Authority for Women’s Affairs and Chairwoman of the Supreme Ataya Committee, announced the launch of the 13th session of the “Ataya” initiative. , which will be accompanied by an exhibition during the period from January 15 to 20 next at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center “ADNEC” – Marina Hall.

Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan stressed that the current humanitarian challenges faced by the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip require activating partnerships. To enhance areas of solidarity with people in need, and to address their needs.

She explained that this trend made the “Ataya” initiative consistent with the global humanitarian mission undertaken by the UAE, under its wise leadership, so that the UAE became one of the most important donor countries for humanitarian and development aid in the world.

This came during the speech of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, which was delivered on behalf of Her Highness by the Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, in the press conference, which was held yesterday, at the authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to announce the session. 13 for “Ataya”.

Her Highness said: “Over the past years, the Ataya initiative has contributed to finding radical solutions that included many important humanitarian issues in various fields, including health, education, social, and other service fields. In this field, vital projects have been implemented in many countries.” , which benefited more than one million individuals; From this standpoint, it was necessary to move forward in this field. To achieve more humanitarian goals and gains, and to promote sustainable development in less fortunate countries, in order to provide more care for vulnerable segments and groups.”

Her Highness indicated that this session comes in exceptional circumstances faced by our Palestinian brothers in Gaza, represented by various challenges, and achieving our vision requires that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign continue; To provide relief to those affected by the war, in a sincere expression of the UAE’s approach to solidarity and humanitarian cooperation with its brothers.

In this context, the slogan of the upcoming “Ataya” exhibition will be, “Hand in Hand for the Compassion for Gaza Campaign.” Where its proceeds will be allocated; To support our Palestinian brothers, who are facing difficult humanitarian conditions; Due to the war in the Gaza Strip, in support of the state’s lofty efforts through this campaign, which received great demand from all segments of society.

Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan added: “Our ultimate goal is to stand in solidarity with the children, who constitute half of the population of the Strip, by providing them and their mothers with basic needs, in addition to health supplies and general hygiene materials.”

At the conclusion of her speech, Her Highness renewed her thanks and appreciation to the strategic partners of this year’s initiative; The Presidential Office – the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and the supporters are Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.