Shampoo, what are the best brands to choose at the supermarket and what to look out for to avoid choosing the wrong product

A recent test on 38 shampoos for thin hair carried out by the German magazine Oko-test has highlighted which products do not reach a sufficient level of quality. Now ilsalvagente.it with the advice of the chemist Fabrizio Zago instead he listed what the best shampoos which can be found in large-scale distribution.

“Products that cost a lot have nothing more than cheaper products,” says the expert. There are some features to pay attention to when choosing one shampoo. For a quality product, if we find the sodium lauryl sulfate immediately after should be present the cocamidopropyl betaine (Capb) which lowers the aggressiveness of the first. Furthermore, the higher the sodium chloride the less the product is of quality. Finally, if it shampoo It contains 90% water and the remaining 10-12% active substances including 20-25 plant extracts. It is clear that these are present in practically insignificant quantities and are an indication of a product that is not very effective.

Let’s now look at the ranking in detail: