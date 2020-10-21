Looks like Shammi was called Elvis Presley of Bollywood Shammi Kapoor acted in films in the 50s. At the same time, American singer and actor Elvis Prisley also had a worldwide fame. Looks and dance had a lot in common with Shammi Kapoor and Elvis Presley and hence Shammi came to be known as Elvis Presley of Bollywood.

Used to work on a salary of 50 rupees in Prithvi Theaters Shammi Kapoor started his career with a job of Rs 50 in his father’s Prithvi Theaters. At that time, he worked as a junior artist. He left this job after 4 years in 1952 and at that time, Shammi used to get a salary of Rs 300 a month.

Not a single film was played in the beginning In 1953, Shammi Kapoor debuted in the film ‘Jeevan Jyoti’ with Leela Mishra and Sasikala. Initially, Shammi’s films were not liked by the people at all. Later Shammi Kapoor has seen ‘Tumsa Nahi Dekha’, ‘Dil Deke Dekho’, ‘Junglee’, ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, ‘Third Floor’, ‘An Evening in Paris’, ‘Brahmachari’, ‘Prince’ and ‘Andaz’ In films such as Shammi Kapoor’s style was liked by the people.

Used to choreograph himself ‘break his neck’ dance In the era when Shammi Kapoor was doing films, heroes did not dance in films but Shammi Kapoor not only danced in his songs but also choreographed the songs himself. Shammi Kapoor never needed a choreographer in his films. At that time, Shammi Kapoor’s flirtatious dance was called the ‘Neck Break’ dance.

Shammi was using internet before coming to India Shammi Kapoor loved the new technology. This can be gauged from the fact that Internet came to India in 1995 but Shammi Kapoor was using internet through Apple since 1994. He had formed several Internet associations in the early stages and Shammi Kapoor used to maintain the Kapoor family’s website as well. Till the end of his life, Shammi Kapoor was active on all social media platforms.

Shammi Kapoor went into depression due to his wife’s death Shammi Kapoor married actress Geeta Bali. The two met in 1955 on the sets of the film ‘Rangit Raaten’. However Geeta Bali died of smallpox in 1965 after which Shammi Kapoor went into depression. After 4 years, Shammi married her second marriage to Neela Devi, but she had bet that Neela would never become a mother and that Geeta would raise her children Aditya and Kanchan as her children.

Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor was born on 21 October 1931. Although Shammi Kapoor has never been a very big superstar, but in his film career he has given many memorable films. Shammi made her debut in the 1953 film ‘Jeevan Jyoti’ and her last film was Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rockstar’ in which she played a small but memorable role. Come, know some unknown things related to Shammi’s birthday.