Bollywood veteran actor Shammi Kapoor entertained the audience with his work for decades. His way of acting and dancing can never be forgotten. Even though he is not in this world today, but he made a special place in the hearts of people with his work. Shammi Kapoor was born on 21 October. On this special occasion, Shammi and his wife Geeta tell about a special anecdote related to Bali.

The love between Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali flourished on the film set. In the year 1955, the film ‘Rang Raaten’ was going on in Ranikhet and with this there was an air of love between the two. At the same time, Shammi Kapoor proposed to Geeta, but Geeta initially refused him.

Shammi used to ask him daily, ‘Do you love me? On this, Geeta would not say every time, but somewhere in her heart, the flower of Shammi’s love had blossomed. Once he said yes to Shammi’s asking. After this Geeta said let’s get married now. Shammi was shocked to hear this, marriage and now, how?

Both the stars went to Johnny and said we have fallen in love and want to get married. After hearing this, Johnny said, ‘I am a Muslim, I went to the mosque and got married and both of you go to the temple and get married.’ After this both went to the temple but the funny thing was that Shammi forgot to take sindoor in haste to fill the demand of Geeta. In such a situation, Geeta removed the lipstick from her bag and then Shammi asked for it.