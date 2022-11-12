Sharm El Sheikh (WAM)

Yesterday, it was announced the selection of Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan to the Advisory Board of the Center for Multilateral Negotiations during the Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP27); This is due to its extensive experience in sustainable solutions and leadership of climate action that will enhance the efforts of the Center for Multilateral Negotiations in the Middle East.

This is the first time that a consultant from the Middle East has held a board membership in an international non-profit organization, which Sheikha Shamma has earned, thanks to her outstanding efforts and contribution to achieving international achievements in sustainability and environmental work.

The selection of Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan to the Advisory Council highlights the importance of the role of women in the UAE in the areas of sustainability and climate action. Its representation in the Middle East region will also constitute a valuable addition to the climate knowledge resources and expertise in line with the efforts made to achieve a sustainable green economy.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Al Nahyan said: “I am proud to be a member of the Advisory Board of the Center for Multilateral Negotiations, and to be the first to occupy this seat from the region through which I look forward to sharing my experience and vision in climate action.”

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, said: “I wish Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan every success in her new role within the Advisory Board of the Multilateral Negotiations Center, as she continues to be a leading voice. In advocating for progress in climate action in the region, and around the world. We welcome the cooperation between the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change and the Center for Multilateral Negotiations. We are confident that this partnership will play a vital role in accelerating progress as we prepare to host COP28 during this crucial decade for climate action.”

For his part, Dr. Kay Monheim, Director and Executive Partner of the Multilateral Negotiations Center, said: “We are pleased to welcome Sheikha Shamma to the Centre’s advisory board, as her knowledge and leadership experience will enhance the efforts of the Multilateral Negotiations Center in addressing key global issues through promising multilateral work in the region. Arab Gulf Cooperation Council countries. We look forward to our partnership and work with her, and to the accomplishments we can achieve together.” The UAE Independent Accelerators on Climate Change aim to accelerate the transition to a green economy that will be necessary to achieve the goals and implement the climate plan that the UAE has committed to. This will allow the UAE economy to benefit from the global momentum surrounding measures to address climate change, help in setting the country’s policies to achieve the transition to a green economy, and strategically influence the GDP and economic growth of the UAE.

The UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, led by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, and a number of experts in the field, continue to work to accelerate the achievement of the UAE’s commitment to zero neutrality by 2050, and to enable the effects of the green economy across the private and public sectors, universities and civil societies. It will also support the efforts of the Conference of the Parties Committee held in the UAE in the context of preparations for the next session (COP28).