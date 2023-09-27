Dubai (Etihad)

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Accelerators Authority for Climate Change, called on various media outlets to play a major role in supporting the efforts made to raise awareness of climate change issues and address the challenges facing this vital topic. She also called on all those concerned with environmental affairs. To demystify the terminology and science closely linked to climate change.

This came during a dialogue with Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, in a session entitled “Media and Climate Change,” within the activities of the closing day of the 21st Arab Media Forum, where she shed light on the efforts made by the UAE’s Independent Accelerators Authority for Climate Change to confront the challenges of change. Climate, while the dialogue was moderated by media personality Lara Habib.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan stressed the leadership’s keenness to place the issue of climate change at the top of its priorities in accordance with a vision aimed at accelerating the momentum and pace of climate action, as the issue of climate change is still one of the basic topics of interest in the UAE, noting that The pioneering efforts made by all sectors in the UAE in the field of environment and climate action reflect the country’s commitment to reducing the effects of the climate change phenomenon, which requires concerted efforts to confront its repercussions, in line with the “Fifty Principles” and the country’s development strategies.

She said: The UAE Independent Accelerators Authority for Climate Change, as part of its pioneering efforts to confront the challenges of climate change and reach the goal of zero carbon neutrality, launched last week the “The Climate Tribe” digital platform, which focuses on stimulating climate action by relying on storytelling, comprehensive community interaction and cooperation. wide range.

She explained that the new digital platform highlights the efforts and achievements of change makers and innovation pioneers from all over the world with the aim of motivating community members in the UAE, in addition to celebrating inherited sustainable practices and environmental traditions, as the platform includes three main elements, including an integrated multimedia platform that provides visual content. It also offers a diverse program of wide-ranging events and focused workshops, with the aim of activating the participation of major segments of society and encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly habits, as part of the country’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November.

She revealed the launch of a dictionary in Arabic and English to help community members understand the meanings of various environmental terms, with the aim of removing ambiguity about the terms and sciences that are closely related to climate change.

On the other hand, she explained that the Emirates Carbon Alliance, which was recently launched by the independent accelerators of the United Arab Emirates for climate change, is a group of partners who devote their efforts to supporting the development and growth of a carbon market in the Emirates, as the alliance includes a group of prestigious institutions that recognize the importance of carbon credits and their impact. Effective in achieving net zero emissions targets.

efforts

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan indicated that the Emirates Carbon Alliance aims to enhance carbon removal efforts, develop innovative standards and frameworks to finance fruitful carbon initiatives, and raise awareness and knowledge about carbon markets, in addition to supporting institutions in implementing their programs and initiatives dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.