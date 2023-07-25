Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of the independent accelerators of the United Arab Emirates for climate change, confirmed that the convening of the second session of the World Media Congress 2023 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, embodies the UAE’s leading global position as the capital of the media industry and foreseeing its future in a way that contributes to the progress and development of societies.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, she said that the World Media Congress 2023, which will be held in its second session on November 14, has succeeded in establishing its position as a global platform of great importance, especially in light of the crucial role that information and journalism play in promoting sustainable development paths and community awareness, which is a reflection of the excellence demonstrated by the conference organizers and participants during its first session, which witnessed great international momentum.

She added: “The media industry is a mixture of researchers, journalists, editors, and all those whom we count on to provide analyzes and interpretations in every aspect of our societies, and also contribute to strengthening close cooperation and interdependence between peoples, and we have witnessed what has become possible through globalization and international cooperation and their role in stimulating comprehensive change in societies.”

And she continued: “Without the available channels, platforms and networks, our ambitions and our capabilities to achieve progress together are exposed to great obstacles, and here lie many challenges to addressing climate change,” adding that the UAE’s independent accelerators of climate change are fully aware that climate change is a boundless challenge that transcends national borders, and therefore the climate process requires solutions that go beyond borders.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said: “With our recognition of this matter, we rely heavily on the media to communicate the truth honestly and convey messages with honesty and awareness, as these global media are able to reveal the truth and put everyone in the face of challenges, and to communicate all voices around the world for sustainable development for all and with the participation of all.”

She emphasized that comprehensive coverage and collaboration with experts and organizations are essential for effective media participation in the field of sustainability; It is an umbrella term that should be built upon, adding: “It is in this context that we launched the ‘Climate Media Councils’ series, with the aim of enhancing communication between the media community and subject matter experts in the specific areas of climate innovation, finance, policy and startup technology.”

She also stressed the importance of joint work to clarify and comprehensively convey important global messages to create a path between different languages ​​and cultures without changing the true meaning or message, explaining that it is important to have a two-way dialogue when it comes to sharing knowledge; It is imperative that valued members of the media highlight the areas they wish to enter and journalists who have already built a track record here in the region should do what it takes to create a pathway for the next generation of editors and journalists to equip them to explore these new topics.

She said that the second session of the World Media Congress 2023 is of particular importance, as it will be held before the UAE hosts the Conference of the Parties “COP28” next November in Expo Dubai, while the media must recognize its responsibility in sharing challenges and opinions and maintaining ethical standards, transparency and accountability in collecting and sharing information.

She pointed out that the media, by shedding light on issues such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and pollution, can stimulate change and inform individuals, societies and decision-makers to act and make informed decisions, expressing her aspiration for a new, more successful version of the World Media Congress and to produce important results that enhance the role of media in promoting sustainable development efforts worldwide.