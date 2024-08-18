Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, said: On World Humanitarian Day, we affirm that the prosperity of societies begins with supporting humanitarian efforts that work to build a sustainable legacy for future generations.

Her Excellency added: The UAE values ​​the vital role of humanitarian workers, as they are the driving force that contributes to enhancing the stability of societies and spreading hope among their members. From this standpoint, we in the UAE continue to support these efforts through our national programmes and institutions, committed to the solid humanitarian approach established by Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul, and the founding fathers, an approach that embodies our authentic values ​​of standing by humanity.

And to enable it everywhere, noting that humanitarian work in our country is not just a duty, but rather the basic nucleus for building cohesive societies and a prosperous future for all.