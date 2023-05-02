eye (wam)

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, stressed the importance of community participation in supporting the issue of climate and the environment, at all levels, in order to achieve the aspirations of our wise leadership, with the UAE hosting the most important global climate environmental event. , which is the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

This came during her presence and sponsorship of the arbitration of the competition “Recycling of Electronic Waste to Make Artistic Sculptures” in its second session at the Higher Colleges of Technology – Al Ain for female students, with the participation of the arbitration committee represented by the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Center, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company “Tadweer” and colleges. hi tech.

The competition aims to highlight the creativity of students in recycling electronic waste and transforming it into creative artistic figures, as well as raising awareness and warning of the dangers of electronic waste and directing it towards innovative exploitation that reflects the awareness of young people in preserving the environment in an age full of technology.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan said: “We are living with the year 2023 in an environmental atmosphere crowded with work at all levels in order to achieve the aspirations of our wise leadership, which I declared a year of sustainability, and until this year ends with the most important global environmental and climate event, which is the United Nations Conference on Change.” climate (COP28), in which the UAE was chosen to host the 2023 edition in appreciation of its effective and positive role in protecting the climate and the environment against negative changes for a positive climate and environmental future for humanity.

She added: “Based on our societal role in supporting the cause of the climate and the environment, we launched the e-waste recycling competition to make art sculptures in 2018, and today we meet in its second edition, and we are proud of the work of our students and their creativity in transforming this e-waste into an aesthetic value included in their creative artwork.”

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, the participating delegation and members of the jury toured the nominated and presented projects, and spoke with the participating students, praising their creativity in presenting projects.

133 male and female students

133 male and female students from all 16 branches of the Higher Colleges of Technology participated in the competition at the state level. Seventeen contestants who presented creative projects were nominated for final arbitration, after which the winners were announced and honored. The Future Fashion Project (E-) won the first place. Tech Glam- Fashion of the Future) from Abu Dhabi Colleges for female students Bushra Ali Al-Wahaibi, Shamsa Suleiman Al-Abri and Zabiyya Salem Al-Qubaisi. As for the second place, the project “Air Purifier with BT Speaker” from Fujairah Colleges, by student Thomas Yamani Habtiab, won the third place, “Smart Mirror” project from Fujairah Colleges, by students Michelle Habit Tesfaye and Abdel Salam Ahmed Noro.