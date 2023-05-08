Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, affirmed that reading is our means to knowledge, and knowledge is our means to the growth of the mind and the expansion of its capacity for innovation and creativity, and the conscious and creative mind is the means to success and building a dazzling future for the individual and society.

She added in a lecture entitled “Reading is the Gateway to the Future” that she delivered during her visit to the “Primary School for Basic and Secondary Education in Al-Khazneh” – that knowledge is the main support for making your decision about your future, and the broader the horizons of the mind, the more we will succeed in our journey in life towards a better future for us and our society, Stressing that reading is our gateway to a successful future.

She recommended that reading be part of our daily habits, by making sure that we spend 6 minutes a day, referring to the “6-minute reading initiative” that she launched in 2018.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan said: “The more we read, the more our ideas are renewed, just as the first and most important step that those seeking success take is to search for new and different ideas.”

She explained how reading can help in the scientific development of the school, and this certainly contributes directly to the development of capabilities and knowledge in the field that any person plans to be his future. academic and cognitive.

She expressed her happiness at meeting the female students and being with them as they are on the cusp of leaving the secondary school stage to the university stage, noting that the university education stage has a wider scientific, knowledge and life span than school and is the last step that you cross into the future.

The visit of Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan to Al-Mababeed School for Basic and Secondary Education in Al-Khazna .. comes in light of the cultural visits that she makes within the program of activities supporting educational institutions in all educational stages to support, empower and enhance their abilities in the field of free reading, out of her belief in the importance of reading in Building a culturally aware personality for the requirements of the present and the future.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Muhammad was received by Shadia Al-Sharji, the school principal, the domain directors, and the school’s administrative and educational staff.

The school administration thanked Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, appreciating her efforts in supporting the generations of the country, and appreciating the impact of the visit on the students’ souls in encouraging and motivating them so that reading becomes a gateway to their future.