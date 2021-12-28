Al Ain (WAM)

Chaired by Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, held a meeting aimed at forming the Environment and Climate Committee, within the Shamma bint Mohammed Environmental Education Program, which aims to enhance the UAE’s vision of creating a clean, sustainable environment, and achieving a healthy and environmental quality of life for individuals And their awareness of preserving society’s resources, in accordance with the state’s vision and national agenda.

Participated in the meeting, which was moderated by Fatima Al Harmoudi, Public Awareness Specialist, Abdullah Al Rumaithi, Director of the Policy and Legislation Department at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and Mohammed Al Alem, Senior Specialist, Aisha Al Suwaidi, Head of Department, and Moza Al Zaabi, Assistant Scientist, and from Al Ain Distribution Company participated in Eng. Ahmed Al-Najjar is a senior specialist in the Demand Management Department, and Engineer Tariq Al-Najjar is an engineer in demand-side management. Dr. Hamid Al-Kindi, Director of Emergency, Safety and Business Continuity Department, and Maryam Al-Mansoori, an internal communication specialist, also participated in a voluntary capacity, in the presence of Dr. Mona Al Falasi, Board Member of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Center, Moza Al Qubaisi, Cultural Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Hamda Al Mahmoud, Director General of Institutions.

Sheikha Dr. said. Shamma said in her speech: “It coincides with being the first year of the second fiftieth year for the UAE, in which we look forward to progressing towards further development and success in achieving wise leadership strategies that plan for the UAE to always be a pioneering country in the first place. It also coincides with changing many of the Life vocabulary, as well as the change that enhances the harmony of the UAE movement with the acceleration steps of the world around us, for more success and economic, social and political development.

She added: “One of the most important indications for enhancing the UAE’s global standing is its choice to hold the COP28 Climate Summit in 2023, which is the largest global conference that enhances the efforts of countries and governments in combating climate change and maintaining a sustainable environment, which ultimately aims to preserve on the environment surrounding humans in order to protect human existence.