Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, Youth Climate Leader at “COP28”, participated in the National Youth Climate Change Conference in Turkmenistan “LCOY”, via video conference.

In her speech, Her Excellency stressed the need to invest in the energies of young people, transform them into initiatives, and include them to participate effectively in all the activities and programs of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Her Excellency indicated that the UAE developed a comprehensive strategy during the conference that includes 4 goals, which are raising the voice of youth and facilitating their participation in COP28, empowering them through education and specialized knowledge in the field of climate, officially approving their participation in national, regional and international climate-related actions and supporting youth initiatives. Empowering young people to assume a leadership role in climate action by enhancing their access to platforms that support them.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Al Hai Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan, reviewed in his speech the efforts made by the UAE in the field of environment, climate action and renewable energy projects. He stressed that the country’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is an important step in global climate action, adding that, in line with the vision of the leadership, the presidency of the conference is keen to follow an approach based on concerted international efforts and raising the ceiling of global ambition to achieve a qualitative leap in climate action, and move from the stage of words and pledges to Achieving tangible and effective results to confront climate change. His Excellency also spoke about the UAE’s efforts in the field of education and youth empowerment.

It is worth noting that the conference was organized by the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator, in cooperation with the Embassy of the UAE and the Embassy of the United Kingdom to Turkmenistan, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education in Turkmenistan.