Dubai (Etihad)

The UAE government honored the winners of the United Nations World Hackathon for Youth, which was organized under the auspices of the United Nations, in partnership between the Federal Youth Foundation and the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, with the support of academic bodies in the country. With the aim of enhancing the UAE’s role and its global efforts in supporting youth participation, employing their energies and creativity in the field of data science to achieve sustainable development goals, and consolidating the UAE’s position as a global center for technology, big data and data science. Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, honored the winners for their innovations. In the field of data science that contributes to achieving the sustainable development goals, at a ceremony organized in conjunction with the launch of the United Nations regional platform for big data on the sustainable development goals.

Her Excellency said: “The UAE government dedicates its efforts to support the creativity and ambition of young people in the field of technology and data science, as it represents the language of the future, with the aim of consolidating the country’s position as an incubator for young people’s hopes, and a platform to launch their ambitions and turn their dreams into reality.”

She added: “The participation in the Hackathon from inside and outside the country was a solid evidence of the position of the UAE as a preferred destination for ambitious youth who are looking for an incubating and supportive environment for their future aspirations. We in the UAE government harness all capabilities to support young people as a translation of the vision of our wise leadership that Since the establishment of the UAE, I have believed that youth represent the most important investment for nations.

Her Excellency congratulated the winners of the first places and wished them success in their future projects, urging them to arm themselves with modern sciences and to be provided with data science and technology, as it is the language of the future.

For her part, Hanan Mansour Ahli, Acting Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, confirmed that the global experiences that participated in evaluating the projects presented to the youth participating in the hackathon, and the experiences gained by the participants in the hackathon competitions, is an important window for communicating with global experiences in the field of data science, which contributes to Advance the youth of the future, and harness their energies in the field of data and innovation to promote the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

Hanan Ahli said: “When it comes to data science and the sustainable development goals, we at the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center are keen to allow the participation of young people in order to enhance their capabilities and develop the potential of competencies and young talents to highlight and enhance their skills in light of the directives of the wise leadership in the UAE, and its belief in the capabilities of young people. To highlight their creativity in the field of digital data, and big data solutions, by engaging them in unique global initiatives to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing humanity and related to the sustainable development goals. Decent work and economic growth), with the aim of empowering Arab youth in the field of the digital economy, and supporting them to harness their capabilities to keep pace with the challenges and changes of the future within a framework of innovation and sustainability.

Achievement for the UAE in the Hackathon

The participants in the hackathon varied and included various countries around the world that participated through the four global centers in the UAE, China, Brazil and Rwanda. The list of participants included government agencies, teams of youth, students, academics and the private sector, and it was sponsored by the United Nations, and the UAE team, consisting of three students who presented An innovative project on the sustainable development goals (Goal 8 and Goal 5), which addressed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on unemployment rates based on the ratios of income sources. Between the Federal Youth Authority and the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, the number of participants in the hackathon competitions exceeded 300 participants, who submitted technological projects that adopt big data to achieve the sustainable development goals (Goals 1.3, 4.8), and its organization in the UAE coincided with the organization of similar hackathons in Brazil, Rwanda and China, The United Nations World Hackathon for Youth is organized in the four countries together, and the UAE, along with these countries, represents the top centers The United Nations Platform for Big Data and Data Science: The United Nations Platform for Big Data and Data Science: Serving Official Statistics and the Regional Sustainable Development Goals. The hackathon included young people aged 18-32 years who were talented in the field of data and interested in sustainable development goals, to enter a global competition to spread a culture of digital transformation and to employ data and analyze it to develop innovative solutions that contribute to the happiness of society, through global participation sponsored by the United Nations.