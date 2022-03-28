The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice-President of the Arab Youth Council, Shamma Al Mazrouei, stated that the most important challenges facing Arab youth are not working as a team with the ministries concerned with them, stressing that the UAE has a different vision to empower youth, in light of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that every challenge represents an opportunity that must be seized.

Yesterday, during the introductory day of the World Summit, ministers, officials and experts from various Arab countries discussed the future of Arab youth, ways to enable youth work, and capacity building.

On the sidelines of the Arab Social for Young Leaders, Al Mazrouei said that the meeting includes youth ministers from all Arab countries and non-governmental institutions to support this important group, as everyone sits under one roof to study different strategies and transfer best practices with the aim of forming a youth work team that implements the empowerment process, and the outputs that support The new trend of the youth sector.

She indicated that there are three main outputs on which to build, the first is based on a normative study on best practices related to youth empowerment in the world, the second is based on a study on workers in the youth sector, to monitor their potential and capabilities, and the third is on the role of youth in supporting environmental issues, in light of hosting Egypt for the global climate summit this year and the UAE next year.

For his part, the Director-General of the Federal Youth Foundation in the UAE and Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Center, Saeed Al-Nazari, said that the UAE has launched several initiatives to enhance the identity and national belonging of youth, made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler Dubai, a leading model for work between government and youth, pointing out that the country includes three ministers and more than 689 young government leaders under 35 years of age in various government agencies, as well as young members of the National Council, which reflects the confidence and belief of the state in them and its conviction that they are its greatest assets.

He added that the UAE now has young people who can analyze the economic situation and understand the changes that occur in this sector, and the Federal Youth Foundation has established an initiative to adopt their commercial businesses, providing the opportunity to launch their projects in different and distinguished places in the country, to ensure their excellence in the field of entrepreneurship.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

