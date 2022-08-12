Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, affirmed that the UAE believes in youth and establishes its position as a first destination for young people to live, work and achieve dreams and aspirations.

In a statement on the occasion of the International Youth Day, she said: In the UAE, every day is a youth day, and the International Youth Day is an occasion for us to recall the gains and achievements of the UAE in the field of developing the youth sector and empowering them. Today, young people in the UAE are in various leadership positions on boards of directors and major institutions.

She added that the principle of listening to young people, listening to their aspirations and taking care of their ambitions is a well-established daily practice in the UAE, enshrined in a sustainable approach by our wise leadership, based on the culture of rapprochement, cohesion and continuous communication in the Emirati society. From this principle, we have always been keen to transform youth visions into innovative ideas and qualitative projects that contribute to development paths locally and globally. The UAE has not only invested in empowering its youth, but has also turned to empowering youth everywhere, so that it has become the preferred destination year after year for ambitious, creative, talented youth who are keen on achievement and excellence from all over the region and the world.

She said: We will continue this approach to attract ambitious young talents to the UAE; A land of opportunities that believes in youth and consolidates its position as a first destination for young people to live, work, achieve dreams and aspirations, and transform ideas into successful tangible projects on the ground. The UAE government harnesses all its efforts and resources to achieve this trend, whether through the Federal Youth Foundation or the Arab Youth Center, which shares this successful model in fruitful youth work with brothers and friends in the region and the world. Arab youth are part of our larger social fabric, and our programs are in technology and diplomatic skills. The media, experiences of confronting climate change, achieving sustainable development, consolidating a culture of entrepreneurship and transforming challenges into opportunities that are accessible to young people to serve their ambitions, according to our model that we are working on and based on linking the dots with each other in order to achieve integration between skills and connect talented young people to the opportunities they deserve and enable them to communicate with decision makers.