Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, affirmed that rapid technological progress and emerging and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality applications are redistributing opportunities in the global economy for the present and the future.

This came during a dialogue with Her Excellency within the Arab Youth Meetings organized by the Arab Youth Center in Abu Dhabi within the framework of the activities of the Technical Fellowship Program for Arab Youth, which includes more than 100 young men and women from 16 Arab countries who are distinguished in the paths of technology and technical solutions. Her Excellency spoke about the importance of the technical programs that are developed in cooperation with international technology companies and to empower the youth of the region with their educational, practical and research outputs.

Her Excellency said that real growth would be more sustainable by bridging the skills gap, foremost of which are technical skills, in order to enable generations to achieve success, adaptation and the ability to face all new, indicating that bridging the skills gap is achieved first and foremost with the support of a leadership that believes in the importance of skills and the need to invest in talent. Qualifying talents that possess leadership capabilities. Her Excellency explained that technology will be the engine of new trends and the designer of the future scene, our economies and our workforce, as well as the interaction of our societies and our relationships with our surroundings, and everyone must respond to this reality and benefit from the opportunities it brings with it. And about successful models in empowering young people with skills.

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei said: “In the UAE, there is a belief that skills offer tremendous opportunities, and the “Technical Fellowship Program for Arab Youth” was launched by the Arab Youth Center and was born in the UAE to respond by deed, not just by saying and taking the initiative at the level of our Arab world.” . Her Excellency added: “The program will enable its affiliates and graduates to contribute to inventing solutions to the challenges we see in the region, such as the need for 48 percent of homes in the region to connect to the Internet and the fact that 56 million male and female students in the region do not have a smart mobile phone or tablet device in the age of digital and virtual learning. solutions for hybrid and distance education.

Her Excellency said: “This special fellowship that comes from and to young people and empowers Arab youth talents with the required technology skills aims to qualify them to be young leaders who can inspire individuals, manage institutions, develop technologies and improve performance.”

The Arab Youth Center had launched the “Technical Fellowship for Arab Youth” program in cooperation with major technology companies in the world such as “LinkedIn”, “Microsoft”, “Accenture”, the knowledge partner of the program, “Cisco” and “IBM”. More than 100 young men and women from 16 Arab countries registered in the first edition of the program, being trained in digital transformation skills, innovation, information and communication technology, and artificial intelligence applications. And about the objectives of the “Technical Fellowship for Arab Youth” program.

Her Excellency said, “The mission is clear, which is to do our duty to bridge the skills gap, assume our responsibilities in developing cadres and the workforce, and update the culture of continuous learning through the program, in addition to direct access to global technology companies and technology experts, learning from them, taking advantage of the opportunities they provide for young people and building a strong relationship with companies to enhance opportunities for continuous learning and innovation in the Arab technology scene.

She added: “Our goal is to invest in youth to prepare technology sector leaders for the future, and we call on our partners to continue cooperating with young people to teach and learn from them, and coordinate among us to put our youth on the right track and acquire the skills required to lead the technology sectors in the Arab region and achieve the best results.”

On the practical applications of developing digital skills, Her Excellency said: “The program will contribute to enhancing the benefit of digital opportunities in creating practical economic solutions in accordance with the principle of everyone for all in the next fifty years. An example of this is finding feasible and globally applicable collective solutions to climate change based on Artificial intelligence, power-efficient machines, curing diseases, and rapidly improving people’s lives through biotechnology.”

Her Excellency indicated that the outputs of such programs can also contribute to enhancing communication and empathy with issues of people and the planet through virtual reality technologies that develop the capabilities of human communication and communication and improve life as a whole in the twenty-first century.

In a message to the members of the Technical Fellowship Program for Arab Youth, Her Excellency said: “Take the initiative in formulating your own experiences and make full use of what the program offers and expand its horizons with all you have. It is designed to support your success. Put in your priorities meeting with each other and explore the horizons of partnerships that you will need in the future to enhance joint Arab cooperation.” in the fields of technology.

In her message to the youth, Her Excellency added, “Cooperate with the companies supporting the program to see the innovations and learning opportunities available to you, and think of the greater and higher goal. You are not only working for yourself and your future, but you are laying the foundations for developing your countries digitally and technology and transferring knowledge to your peers and communities. We look forward to knowing your views on the program and your participation in it.”