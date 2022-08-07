Jakarta (WAM)

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, participated in the symposium “The Role of Youth for a Better Environment”, which was organized by the pavilion of the Muslim Council of Elders at the Islamic Book Fair in Indonesia 2022. Her Excellency called, in a recorded video speech, to enhance the meaning of human brotherhood in Dealing with the challenges facing our world today, foremost of which are environmental challenges, noting that human brotherhood is not a new concept, but a natural instinct for humans. Her Excellency said that we need to adhere to human values ​​to enhance our communication with each other as human beings, noting that there are three paths to promoting human values ​​through listening to others, solidarity, and compassion. She explained that listening helps us understand, bridge distances and feel the other, and thus take practical steps for solidarity and communication with them. She indicated that human fraternity is a practice that young people can accustom themselves to achieving through solidarity with others and understanding their aspirations and needs, and working to find opportunities to listen to their vision and concerns with loving hearts adhering to the human values ​​that unite us as human beings. Her Excellency added that teamwork contributes to strengthening the values ​​of solidarity to create a better future for all, which are the same values ​​on which the UAE was founded and which we inherited from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, which made the name of the state inherent in humanitarian work and the cultivation of goodness in all parts of the world. the scientist. The symposium was attended by the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Muhammad Abdul Salam, and the Indian activist in the field of environment, children and climate change, the 10-year-old girl, Liberia Kanujam. It is noteworthy that the Muslim Council of Elders is participating for the first time with a special pavilion in the Islamic Book Fair in Indonesia 2022, which concluded its work yesterday, based on the message of the Muslim Council of Elders headed by the Grand Imam Dr. Bridges of cooperation between human beings of different races and beliefs.