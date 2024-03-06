The Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, pledged to study parliamentary proposals submitted by members of the Federal National Council, during the Council’s session yesterday, most notably reconsidering raising the salary ceiling for young citizens eligible for a marriage grant, and raising the value of the marriage grant to more than 70 thousand dirhams, as well as The Minister confirmed that the Ministry's community measurement indicators recorded a decrease in the divorce rate among beneficiaries of marriage grants, compared to divorce cases in the country.

While the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, confirmed in a written response to a parliamentary question he sent to the Council, that the Ministry intends to create programs to prepare and develop teachers with the aim of attracting male and female teachers from citizens according to the needs of developing the education sector.

In detail, yesterday, the Federal National Council held its sixth session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the topic “Government policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and programs for qualifying those about to marry,” in the presence of the Minister of Community Development. Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei.

During the session, members of the Council asked five parliamentary questions to the government, including four questions to the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, to which the Council received written responses from the minister, who was unable to attend the session.

Al Falasi responded to a parliamentary question about “the reluctance of Emirati men to join the teaching profession,” stressing that the majority of countries in the world are now facing a noticeable shortage among the ranks of teachers at various levels and classes.

He added: “The Ministry seeks to encourage male citizens to join the teacher profession, and it has opened specializations for them and opened the way for those with non-educational specializations to join education, such as engineers. It has also opened the way for them to obtain university scholarships for specializations needed by the Ministry. The Ministry and the Emirates School Education Foundation seek to make… Teaching is an attractive profession for citizens, through the creation of professional paths and job titles that suit the requirements of the qualitative development of education, in addition to improving the work environment, increasing support staff in schools with specializations that help teachers do their work (assistant teachers, educational services specialists, etc.), and developing teacher preparation programs. In universities, and multiple professional development programs.

The Council discussed the topic “Government policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and programs for qualifying those about to marry,” where members adopted eight parliamentary recommendations to regulate standards and programs for granting marriage and qualifying those about to marry. The Council decided to return the recommendations to the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Council, to reformulate and develop them. According to the conclusions of members’ discussions on the subject.

The parliamentary recommendations, which were welcomed by the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, concerned two main axes. The first was “legislation regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage,” as the Council recommended amending the legislation and decisions regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage, to include not limiting the grant provided to those about to marry to provide Financial sums only, and the need to expand the forms of assistance provided, such as providing housing, a housing allowance, or discount cards at sales outlets in general.

The Council also recommended canceling the condition of setting a salary ceiling of 25 thousand dirhams, and the condition that the applicant for the grant be unable to afford marriage expenses, have limited means or income, or benefit from social assistance.

The recommendations included preparing new and innovative training programs that go beyond the traditional scope of the applicable training programs, and in a way that is compatible with the social, economic and technological changes that society is witnessing, with a focus on the importance of raising awareness of changing the culture of spending among those about to get married and their families, and verifying that the amount of the marriage grant is used to cover related expenses. Priority in wedding ceremonies, as well as the adoption of an integrated, unified planning program at the state level to support and qualify those about to get married, which includes all the stages that the person about to get married goes through, starting with registering in the system to obtain a marriage grant and qualifying programs, choosing a partner, medical examination, and completing marriage procedures, and extends Until after marriage.

The list of recommendations also included working to create a unified digital platform for those about to get married, which includes all government services (marriage examination, housing applications, issuing marriage contracts, applying for a marriage grant), training programs for those about to get married, and information related to them.

During her response to the interventions of a number of members, while discussing the general topic, the Minister pledged to study a number of proposals submitted by members of the Council, most notably the possibility of canceling or raising the salary ceiling for young citizens entitled to a marriage grant, as well as raising the value of the marriage grant to more than 70 thousand dirhams.