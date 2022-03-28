Dubai (Etihad)

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, affirmed that young people possess talents, ambitions, drive and motivation, and that youth work institutions in the region should empower youth cadres with skills, opportunities, programs and initiatives that help them achieve their aspirations and visions, which will reflect positively. on development paths in the Arab region. This came during her participation in the session “Youth Energy: The Multiplier Impact” within the work of the Arab Meeting of Young Leaders, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of the Arab Youth Center, in cooperation with the League of Arab States and the Secretariat. The General Assembly of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and within the World Government Summit 2022, with the participation of a number of Arab youth ministers, leaders of youth work, and regional and international organizations concerned with empowering youth from various Arab countries. Together, we form a working group to serve Arab youth, and our work together is worth a lot, and our meeting today is important so that we can achieve the best results.”

Her Excellency added: “His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced the establishment of the Arab Youth Center less than five years ago, and this enthusiasm remained present in our work, and was renewed every time we contacted our partners in Arab countries to launch a new initiative, organize a meeting, or We are laying the foundation for a new youth project, the sum of our work together is much more than the sum of our work individually. And our joint work maximizes the strengths of each of us, to double its impact and extend to all parts of the Arab world.”

And she continued: “To achieve the best results, we have prepared a set of studies to help us form a common understanding from which to start the youth empowerment sector and work with them. It is a normative study of the best policies and practices to empower young people in the world with a focus on our Arab world, and a study that focuses on the challenges facing workers in the youth sector, and a third It provides data on institutions and centers working with youth in the Arab world.

Al Mazrouei stressed that those working with youth in all parts of the Arab world, despite their diverse backgrounds and many challenges, repeat three key words when asked about their work with young people, saying: We are proud, committed, and pleased to work with Arab youth despite all challenges.