The trailer of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s most awaited film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has been launched last week. Its trailer was well liked. After watching the trailer of the film, Aamir Khan, popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist, has also praised it. Akshay Kumar thanked him on this compliment. But after this tweet and reaction, user Akshay Kumar Sharm Karo hashtag has been trended on Twitter.

On Twitter, people are sharing photos and videos demonstrating against Akshay Kumar and Laxmi Bomb. In fact, Aamir Khan tweeted after watching the trailer, “Dear Akshay Kumar, awesome trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. It will be a big hit! I wish it would be released in theaters. Your performance outstanding Is. Good luck to everyone. “

Aamir Khan’s gratitude

Akshay Kumar thanked Aamir Khan for tweeting and wrote, “Dear Aamir, thank you for your compliments and support, encouragement. It is needed in this bad era. My heart is touched my friend.” Along with this, he wrote with the main supporting main hashtag. Let me tell you that the pictures of Aamir Khan meeting with the first lady of Turkey were trolls after the arrival. He was strongly opposed.

Watch the tweets of users here

#ShameOnUAkshayKumar#lakshmibomb trailer is going to launch Meanwhile Bhakat & SSR SUPPORTER ????????????????????????????????????????????? ??????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/OfHO5SEBKx – Falnava Chhauda (@anarchistPandey) October 16, 2020

There is a protest due to this

Users are opposing Akshay Kumar on Twitter for several reasons. The first for his Canadian citizenship, the second for not speaking on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the third for supporting Riya Chakraborty. Apart from this, regarding the Muslim character of the film Akshay Kumar. There are many allegations like love jihad, hurt religious sentiments. A user wrote that the producer of this film is a Kashmir Algawadi, see here what users are saying on Twitter, due to which Shame on Akshay Kumar is trending-

Watch the tweets of other users here

Be United !!

Follow each other. Otherwise Bollywood PR will activate.

Stay away from any kind of BOLLYWOOD news, photo, excuses..etc.

Don’t let them dominate over social media platforms.# 302MustInSSRCase#IsupportArnabgoswami#ShameOnUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/2dxMJ8iyjh – Omkar Dubey (@ omkardubey01) October 16, 2020

The guy who said after I retire from film industry I will shift to Canada how can anyone trust such guy @akshaykumar#ShameOnUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/buaA1oVMnE – Yogi Adityanath (@YogiFanBoy) October 16, 2020

Hindus must boycott Lakshmi Bomb. The producer of the movie Shabina Khan is a known Kashmiri separatist. ???? And if Canadian Kumar has some guts he should name his movie as’ Asiya ???? Bomb. ‘ #ShameOnUAkshayKumar #BoycottLakshmibomb – Upasana Singh (@uppusingh) October 16, 2020

Can You Rename “LuxmiBomb” To “SalmaBomb”? A Fake Nationlist Akshay Kumar …#ShameOnUAkshayKumar #ShameOnUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/BY0yf3PtPe – Amritesh Parashuram descendants (@ Bhumiharbrand47) October 16, 2020

