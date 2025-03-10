Despite the awareness campaigns launched from territorial federations, clubs and institutions, Complaints for racist insults in matches of soccer They have become, unfortunately, a constant in matches of the lower categories. In the last … Day episodes and accusations were repeated again in several stadiums, a day in which the physical violence Against the referees also returned to stain this sport. A collegiate had to be hospitalized in Burgos after being assaulted by the father of a footballer after a cadet match.

José Luis García Yagüe, the referee of the meeting between him Aranda Riber and Capiscol CFwas attacked by the father of a player of the visiting team, falling and hitting his head against the ground, where he was unconscious for several minutes. Moved to the Santos Reyes de Aranda Hospital, he was later referred to the University Hospital of Burgos, where he was admitted. According to local media, the attacked suffered the rupture of the jaw and a skull injury.

The Aranda Riber issued a statement showing his “deep indignation and rejection” before the aggression suffered by the referee and expressing his “most energetic condemnation before the unacceptable incident.” The Burgos Entity assured that this “deplorable” act not only attentive against the physical and emotional integrity of a person, but that “undermines the fundamental values ​​of sport, especially in the context of base sport, where it seeks to instill principles of respect, clean play and education among the youngest.”

Real Ávila – Bergantiños

It was not the only serious incident in a lower categories match throughout a weekend in which a waterfall of complaints were recorded for racist insults against rival players. After his party against him Bergantiños, corresponding to Second RFEF, the Real Ávila He published a statement in his networks condemning the insults received by a footballer of the Galician team. “We strongly condemn the events that occurred once finished in the meeting at Adolfo Suárez, in which a player of the Bergantiños has suffered racist insults, by one or more people,” said the entity of Abulense. «We reiterate our commitment to education and awareness about the importance of respect and tolerance. We will not allow racism to win land in our sport, ”he added.

At the end of the duel in the Adolfo Suárez stadium To Real Ávila, in which the Galicians added the three points (0-1), the visiting player Omar Ouhdadi was increasing by several people with racist insults that were reflected by the referee in the act. «He received racist insults from a group of local fans identified by his clothing and field area. Specifically, they addressed him in the following terms repeatedly: ” Fucking Moor of shit ” ».

In his note, Real Ávila recalled that “he rejects any type of manifestation or behavior of a racist or xenophobic nature. We have demonstrated as a club, well over these years, that our values ​​are incompatible with any type of unsportsmanlike behavior ». «Our fans are not represented by these acts and the club is available to the Rival Club and Federation to conclude the facts. We take the opportunity to mood the affected player ».

Fabrile – Ray Cantabria

Racist insults that were also heard in the party of another Galician team, the Manufacturinganother duel of the second federation, according to the coruña entity to the referee, which reflected the complaint in his minutes. Alonso Luiña, an Asturian collegiate who led the meeting against him Rayo Cantabria, collected at the request of the factory that his player Alioune Maneof Senegalese nationality, received xenophobic insults in the final moments of the party. The African footballer suffered an acute anxiety painting, which forced his transfer to a hospital after the game, although discharged hours later.

The Fabrile goalkeeper coach warned the referee who, during a tangana in the 95th minute, a Cantabrian team player addressed the Coruña player with expressions such as “You are a shit monkey”. A words that the arbitration team did not hear directly, although the complaint of the Technical Body of the Fabrile, which identified the alleged author, was reflected in the act.

Deportivo reacted showed in a statement «his most energetic condemnation for what happened. This type of behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in football, or in sport in general, or in society, ”said the blue and white club, which transferred all his support to the affected player. The blue and white Galician entity announced that it will take the case “to the highest level of the competent institutions” and that it will not cease until those responsible are punished in an exemplary way.

Spanish Jove – Atlético Saguntino

On a day full of incidents, the controversy broke out in the Valencian Community after the third federation party than the Atlético Saguntino He ended up losing (3-2) in the Alicante town of San Vicente del Raspeig in front of the Spanish Jove. According to the Valencian entity through a statement, one of its players received racist insults from the local team coach. An accusation that the Alicante club denied through another statement, in which he announced that his coach will undertake legal actions.

«The facts have been of such serious that the Civil Guard He has had to appeal on the enclosure, ”said Atlético Saguntino in his note, in which he accused the coach of the local team to“ insistently calling his player Mauri River, showing his “absolute repulsion” to this type of behavior. Supported insults that were not collected in the arbitration act.

Saguntino’s accusation was denied by the Spanish Jove Through a statement in which he recalled that he is “firmly committed to the fight against racism, homophobia and xenophobia in the world of football and sport in general.” The Alicante team added that “none of the components of the local bench has heard or issued any racist insult to any visiting player, as Atlético Saguntino refers.”

The Spanish Jove said in his statement that his coach “will undertake legal actions against all those who undermine his honor and dignity through injuries and slander.”