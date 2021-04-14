UIn order to prove that neither are gods, the Roman emperor gives the Gauls Asterix and Obelix a series of impossible tasks. One of them is to get the A38 permit in the prefecture of Rome. This “administrative formality” requires a number of forms that can be requested at different counters with different opening times. In the middle of it all, Obelix lets himself fall on the floor and sighs: “We’ll never get out of here.”

For many, hopelessness is also the feeling of this time, it is something like a leitmotif of the corona pandemic. It has been teaching for months that every good news is followed by at least bad news, as the debate about the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows once again.

Without a doubt, new variants of the virus and unforeseen setbacks in the manufacture and distribution of vaccines have undermined some planning. But it is the same in every country and with every vaccination campaign, albeit in different ways. It is true that Europe is also suffering from the retrospectively outrageously hesitant ordering practice of the EU Commission. In Germany there is something else. In connection with the vaccination campaign, people are witnessing an inability of politics, the extent of which is becoming more and more apparent.

A preliminary climax was reached when it became clear a few days ago that the responsible Federal Ministry of Health had decided at short notice not to include company doctors and private GPs in the vaccination campaign for the time being – after a number of doctors had already ordered vaccines for their patients. Pharmacies had to cancel the orders, in some cases the rerouting to the contracted doctor’s practices did not work – and many a doctor may have felt like Asterix trying to get the longed-for pass in the Roman prefecture.

A look at the numbers shows how badly Germany is doing. In America, 22 percent of citizens are already fully protected against the virus, in Chile it is more than 24 and in Israel even 57 percent. Germany only has 6.2 percent. The average for the EU is 6.9 percent. Because every Member State receives the same proportion of vaccine as a proportion of its population, the difference to the European average corresponds to the losses from the local vaccination campaign. If Germany were only mediocre vaccinations in Europe, three quarters of a million citizens would have to be protected against Corona today.

For a country that claims to have one of the best health systems in the world, that is embarrassing. But there is an explanation. The shameful vaccination record has above all to do with the fact that the federal and state governments are sticking to their political decision to largely bypass the very efficient health system when it comes to vaccinations. Twice as much vaccine goes to the vaccination centers as to the doctors every week – and there is no telling when the company doctors, specialists and private GPs will be activated.

Before the vaccinations began at the end of last year, cities and municipalities had achieved remarkable things. In the town halls and district administrations, a good 400 vaccination centers were planned and quickly sprung up from the ground. But it was clear from the start that the big centers could only be an initial response to the pandemic – a kind of bridge and not a permanent strategy. Experts criticized early on that the centers, including the logistics behind them, are too sluggish to be able to react quickly to a changed situation.

The doctors and helpers in the vaccination centers have undoubtedly achieved great things. But for months the vaccine has not been used in the centers. The rate of inoculated units is currently only just under 82 percent. Almost four million cans are lying around.

It would be correct to give every ampoule to the doctors

The politically responsible lack the courage to draw the right conclusions from their daily failure. The vaccination centers have largely done their job. The right thing to do now would be to make every available ampoule available to the doctors. Instead, the governments are still diverting the lion’s share of the vaccine for the vaccination centers – at the expense of the citizens, who endure a significantly slower rate of vaccination and, in the worst case, have to pay with their health.

The real affront lies in the indifference with which Federal Health Minister Spahn, the Prime Ministers and the Health Ministers of the federal states accept this state of affairs. Unnecessarily, the federal and state governments have turned the vaccination campaign into a Roman prefecture, where nobody can keep track of all the forms and regulations. Incidentally, the authority bears a name that would also be appropriate for the German vaccination campaign: “The house that makes you crazy”.