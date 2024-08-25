Coach profiles were suspended by the TSE after action by the PSB, the party of the candidate for mayor of São Paulo

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said this Saturday (Aug 24, 2024) that blocking someone’s profiles is done to “to nullify the person of the world.” The statement comes after the candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) have their streets suspended by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The congressman also classified it as “shameful” the candidate’s attitude Tabata Amaral. The Electoral Court’s decision came after an action filed by his party, the PSB. “Unbalanced, undemocratic and, of course, boring“, said Nikolas.

“I have already had my profile taken down due to legal persecution and I know that taking down someone’s account is to nullify the person in the world. With Marçal, the situation is different, but we know that the intention is the same. They are wrong and I hope the injunction is overturned,” stated on his profile on X (ex-Twitter).

BLOCKING OF NETWORKS

Judge Antonio Maria Patiño Zorz, of the TRE of São Paulo, temporarily suspended Pablo Marçal’s social media profiles this Saturday (August 24). The decision also affects the candidate’s activities on the Discord platform. Here is the full (PDF – 69 kB).

Marçal is the candidate in the São Paulo race who has grown the most in voting intentions in opinion polls in the last two weeks. He is technically tied with Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and with Guilherme Boulos (PSOL). Social media has been Marçal’s main tool to support his campaign. If he is banned from the digital environment, he will have difficulty getting his messages across to voters.

The PRTB candidate is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of economic power and improper use of the media.

The candidate is accused of creating a strategy to spread content on social media and streaming services, with electoral objectives. According to the accusation, he allegedly used an app to encourage users to post content that, if viewed successfully, would be paid for. This tactic allegedly resulted in more than 2 billion views on TikTok and a significant increase in followers on Instagram, involving more than 5,000 people.

The origin of the financial resources used to pay participants in this strategy is questioned, as it may represent a type of electoral financing prohibited by law.