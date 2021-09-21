On social media, a video depopulated in which a single swears and insults the Milan goalkeeper: Juve in the past had already kicked out those who had become the protagonists of such vulgar acts. Territorial discrimination against the Neapolitans at the Dacia Arena

From the racist insults directed at Maignan and exhibited on social networks to the discriminatory chants of Udinese fans against the Neapolitans and their coach, Spalletti. The fourth day that crowns the leaders Napoli is also the one that rekindles attention on the racism emergency, accentuated by the return of the fans (or at least part of it).

In Turin – “N ****, monkey”, the scream rises in silence from the north curve of the Allianz Stadium during the warm-up of the teams, words interspersed with curses uttered by a single fan who targets Mike Maignan, the Milan goalkeeper, who is warming up on the pitch before the match against the bianconeri on Sunday evening. The video of what happened, taken with the smartphone by the other spectators and put online, began to spread like wildfire on social media in the late evening and triggered the reactions of the Rossoneri fans and beyond. Two years ago the Juventus club had identified and kicked out a fan who had offended the memory of the Grande Torino.

Previous – The federal inspectors were also at the Allianz stadium, but since it all happened in a corner of the pitch it is possible that they did not hear the insults. “I sincerely hope that Juventus will take action against this destruction. Maximum solidarity with Maignan ”, reads one of the first comments. Already in the past the Juve curve had been closed for racist episodes, in October 2018 for the choirs addressed to Koulibaly. And just a few days ago the Federal Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into Lazio for the racist chants of its fans at San Siro: during the match against Milan the target was Bakayoko.

The choirs – In Udine, the Friulian fans, in addition to targeting Spalletti, lashed out at the Neapolitans and now the usual chants overcharged throughout the game – could end up in the crosshairs of the federal inspectors. If they evaluate elements of territorial discrimination and racism, they could even close the curve for at least one turn.

September 21, 2021 (change September 21, 2021 | 11:30 am) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...