Shameful: Colombian fan tries to kiss a journalist on live broadcast

Although the behavior of the Colombian fans, in general, has been good before and during the game played by the National Team directed by Néstor Lorenzo and Iraq, at the Mestalla stadium, in Valencia (Spain).

Howeverthe disgraceful behavior of a fan tarnished the good atmosphere that existed before the game and spoiled the live broadcast that the ESPN channel was doing at that time.

The Spanish journalist Gemma Soler, who was reporting live before the game, was interrupted by a fan who tried to kiss her while she was in front of the camera.

The fan was so reckless that he stood in front of the camera, allowing his face to be clearly seen, until the communicator pushed him aside, visibly upset.

Gemma herself complained on her social networks about the attitude of the Colombian follower and asked to make the image go viral so that it serves as a lesson.

“RT. I hope this donkey looks and his face falls in shame,” Soler wrote on his Twitter account.

