Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel, referents of the Chile selection directed by Martín Lasarte, were some of the footballers of the trans-Andean team that they broke the health bubble in the Copa América in Brazil 2021 that is being played, since they let in a hairdresser outside the delegation.
Beyond the financial penalty that will surely come to the man who plays for Inter as well as the man from Bologna and the others involved, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) must take more drastic measures: He has to suspend them from the contest for an irresponsible and unnecessary act.
It is very likely that this will not happen, since for the entity chaired by Alejandro Domínguez they would mean two very important losses for the football show, but it would be the only way for the boys to understand the seriousness of the situation, since COVID-19 continues to be present in our lives and the tournament is being played without an audience due to the virus.
¿Was necessary, taking into account the ease with which a person can be infected, have a Brazilian stylist enter the hotel in Cuiabá to be able to touch up your hair, despite the fact that this goes against the protocol of Conmebol? As if this were not enough,what need was there for both of them to be filmed in a live What did they do via Instagram for their followers, showing the moment?
It is a totally irresponsible act, showing on the part of the soccer players several things: first, that they do not have social sensitivity nor do they put themselves in the shoes of many families who continue to take maximum care of themselves in order to avoid contagion; second, that they are very unprofessional since they knew it was forbidden to break protocol; and third, that they care so little that they were not even able to avoid uploading it to the networks.
As long as the sanctions remain ‘only’ economic, that footballers do not find it difficult to deal with, as often happens, many will continue to do what they want: “We pay for it and that’s it”, it will be selfish and empty thinking. As long as the organization is not firm, the show will continue. And they will never learn.
