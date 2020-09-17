Alwar district of Thanagaji in Rajasthan is once again embarrassed after gang-rape of a woman in front of her husband. Now a woman has been charged with rape in front of her nephew near the Haryana border. The 25-year-old nephew was held hostage and raped by a 42-year-old woman. This shameful incident is of a hill near the Haryana border. After the incident, the victim has registered a case at Tijara police station.Jodhpur Jail: prisoner had to hide mobile in genitals expensive, doctors are trying to removeAccording to the report lodged at the police station, one of the six accused raped after the nephew was taken hostage while 5 others cooperated with him. After this blasphemous act, a case is not registered with the police, due to which the miscreants also raped the woman with nephew. Both of them forcibly made videos in a naked state. The same video has now gone viral on social media. In this case, the Tijara police have detained 2 accused.olx fraud: 8 thugs of olx gang arrested in Bharatpur, recovered 6 lakh rupees, used to cheat like this

According to police, on September 14, the woman was returning with her village nephew. During this, 6 people stopped both on the way. He took it to the hill and carried out this shameful incident there. The case was revealed when the obscene video made by the accused went viral on social media in Haryana on 17 September. When the video reached the victim’s relatives, the case was lodged at the Tijara police station. At present, the police have started the investigation of the case and have taken the two accused into custody and others are being searched.