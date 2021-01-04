W.While Germany is complaining about the lack of vaccination doses, the French have far greater worries: Although 500,000 doses are available, just 532 people were vaccinated against Corona on Monday morning. There is not a single zero missing from this number. After the mask disaster and the initial lack of tests in France, the big vaccination scandal is now looming. Despite the timed vaccination start, France is the sad bottom of the European Union, behind Romania and far behind Germany.

Doctors, epidemiologists and opposition politicians are outraged by the snail’s pace presented by the French government. Critics speak of a “disaster”, a “state scandal”, even of a “shame”. How could this happen?