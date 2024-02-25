Processions: chants and smoke bombs under the Viminale in Rome

Still chants and smoke bombs from students under the Viminale, in Rome, after the procession that started from the nearby Piazza Beniamino Gigli. 'Resignation, resignation, resignation', the youth choir. And then: 'shame, shame, shame', against the police forces in riot gear.



After that, the students who were demonstrating in front of the Interior Ministry, they returned to Piazza Beniamino Gigli, in front of the Rome Opera House. The group that had fled the site of the sit-in to reach the Interior Ministry building, guarded by armored police vehicles, began chanting pro-Palestine chants again.