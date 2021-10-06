From the Vatican, the leader of the Catholic Church referred to the investigation published on Tuesday which revealed that more than 200,000 minors were abused in the last 70 years by the clergy of France. The pontiff urged French bishops and Catholics to assume responsibilities to make “a safe house” and expressed solidarity with the victims. “This is the moment of shame,” he said.

The news that arrived last Tuesday, October 5 from France shook the world outside and inside Catholicism. The published report that marked a minimum number of more than 200,000 minors abused in the last 70 years by the French clergy was a severe blow to the Church itself and Pope Francis should have referred to this in his weekly audience .

“It is the hour of shame”, emphasized the maximum reference of the Vatican in a day where he also lamented for the “long incapacity of the Church” in the treatment to avoid the cases of pedophile members.

Francisco also expressed a message for the victims of these abuses, to whom he sent his sadness and pain “for the traumas they have suffered.”

“My shame, our shame, is due to the Church’s inability to put them at the center of its concerns,” he confessed.

The pope was informed about the investigation by the French bishops and later the Vatican press office issued a statement admitting the “pain” of the pontiff. “His thoughts go above all to the victims, with great pain, for their injuries and gratitude for their courage in the complaint,” the note subscribed.







Before the start of the hearing, the Supreme Pontiff prayed silently together with Gallic bishops for the victims of abuse, according to an image shared by the Vatican.

Francisco urged to work so that these “dramas are not repeated”

In his weekly audience, the priest also called on French Catholics to assume responsibilities to transform the Church into a “safe house for all.” “This test is tough, but it will do well,” he said.

However, he went further and also spoke to the bishops, faithful, superiors and religious around the world. He encouraged them to redouble their efforts so that these “dramas” do not happen again.

The report released Tuesday, after three years of investigation by an independent commission and released by the French bishops, includes between 2,900 and 3,200 religious pedophiles and more than 200,000 cases of sexual abuse or violence against minors since 1950.







Regarding such figures that marked a harsh context for the institution, the pope said that “unfortunately” they are enormous; while Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the French Episcopal Confederation, admitted that they were numbers “much higher than expected”.

Moulins-Beaufort himself expressed his shame at this scenario, with a number “overwhelming” and “shocking by its character.” Despite all his regret, he did not want to refer to the request for compensation for the victims who accuse the Church.

With Reuters and EFE