Other than Caput mundi, this is dirty Rome. It cannot be defined in any other way. The Capital was the scene of the penultimate double round of the Formula E championship on 15 and 16 July and about ten days after the races held on the track set up in the Square Colosseum area, here’s what can be found in a corner of Piazzale dell’Industria.

The remains of the various crashed cars were piled up where the team pits had been set up and, being special materials, they should have been disposed of urgently. We are mostly talking about parts in composite materials and in the images by Fabrizio Monaco of Fullgas you can see pieces of bottoms, bellies and bodies of the Gen 3, as well as parts of the wood-like tables that are found under the cars to check the height and the maximum wear of the material set by regulation.

Rome, Piazza dell’Industria: here are the remains of the FE damaged and not disposed of Photo by Fabrizio Monaco

In the pile of waste that AMA Rome is supposed to dispose of, there is a bottom which reads “race against climate change” which in the context of the photo really smacks of mockery. Because the feeling is that Rome does very little in the “…race against climate change”.

In the racing world, Formula E is considered the zero-emission championship for the use of electric motors, and therefore represents the maximum expression of knowing how to intercept the green world with the opportunity to bring the races to big cities, proposing an extraordinary marketing operation, supported by many official manufacturers who have invested in the series created by the brilliant Alejandro Agag.

Here are some carbon parts of the FE piled up in Rome waiting to be disposed of. When? Photo by Fabrizio Monaco

Rome gave a good demonstration of itself during the race weekend, but “after the feast, I duped the saint”. With the television cameras turned off, the Capital has returned to being what it is: dirty, full of rubbish and potholes. There was an opportunity for AMA to demonstrate efficiency by cleaning up at least the area of ​​the EUR where the races were run and not even that was done.

And those who have to dispose of it will be good to make a move, because now that we have published the images of shame, we would not be surprised to see motorsport enthusiasts who will run to Piazzale dell’Industria to take home a memorabilia of the FE in Rome. And maybe the workers won’t find anything anymore…