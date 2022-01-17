The Rossoneri people ask for the club to make itself heard. But there are also those who hit the button of failed penalties and the inability to close games

The symbolic image of the Rossoneri evening are Rebic’s hands clutching the face of Marco Serra, the referee in the center of the viewfinder. The Croatian smiles ironically, he seems to be saying “but how did you manage to cancel that goal?”. In other words, the thoughts of all the Rossoneri fans who let off steam on social media at the end of the match. A brief recap: minute 92, Milan-Spezia is 1-1, Rebic is about to kick and Bastoni counteracts him. Do it, yes, but the ball arrives fast on Messias’ left, who places it under seven and closes the game. All stopped, canceled, because the referee Serra had whistled the intervention on the Croatian ignoring the advantage. Hence Rebic’s smile, the players’ protests, Serra’s arms raised as an apology and Pioli’s unmistakable lip. “But how do you do it, come on.” Repeated two or three times.

PROTESTS – Mockery around the corner though. After a couple of Provedel saves, Spezia lands the shot with Gyasi’s goal on the counterattack, on an assist from Kovalenko, 1-2. Milan loses points, fans protest on social media. “Shame”, “to be sent home”, “indecent”, “third-rate things”, “the referee apologizes” and so on. The words “Serra” and “Messias” are in trend. Furthermore, someone has already modified the race director’s Wikipedia page by writing jokes. Other fans bring out old ghosts: “After Muntari’s goal I thought I saw everything, then Messias’s goal came”. “Serious, serious, serious, but will society ever raise its voice?”. Another key concept. Fans expect a reaction from the club, which has always been far from inclined to comment on referee mistakes.

AND PENALTIES … – Other AC Milan fans rely on cynicism: “Ok, the mistake, but the game had to be closed first.” “We should have scored 3 goals!”. “Opportunities must be capitalized”. Still others, however, underline the curse on penalty kicks. Already three mistakes from the spot so far – Ibra against Roma, Kessie against Lazio and today Theo -, no other team has done worse. “Goals eaten, goals conceded”. Dj Ringo, a Rossoneri fan, commented on the match with a synthesis of several thoughts: “I don’t believe it. The referee stole the match by denying us a goal. We are too sufficient, we try to close the games. Pioli sometimes I don’t understand. And the penalties? “.

January 17, 2022

