BMW bombards our inbox with an arsenal of press releases about the facelift of the 4-series. The normal 4-series, the M4 and convertible are all refreshed. The updated versions should appear in showrooms in March this year. Don't expect to easily distinguish them from the previous model from the outside.

The first car above is the BMW M4 Competition after its facelift. No really, this is really the new one. BMW apparently thought that there was not much wrong with the appearance of the G82 M4 (there are many differences between them). The interior has changed considerably.

No angel eyes more

It is interesting that BMW is also saying goodbye to the 4-series angel eyes. In 2001, the 5-series (E39) was the first BMW with two luminous rings per headlight and for almost a quarter of a century most BMWs had a derivative of this. On the new BMW 5-series we already saw daytime running lights that no longer have much use for them angel eyes had to do.

Even in the 4-series before the facelift you could still use half angel eyes recognize it (as you see in the picture below), but the new BMW M4 is done with the characteristic element. The new daytime running lights consist of two much less distinctive beams with slightly more volume. We don't really know whether it is a step forward.

The headlights of the M4 CSL before the facelift | Photo: © BMW

Specifications of the BMW M4 after the facelift

The four-wheel drive M4 Competition xDrive and its convertible version both get an extra 20 hp for a total power of 530 hp. The torque peaks at 650 Nm and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. You can increase this to 290 km/h and 280 km/h in the convertible. The 0-100 time is 3.5 seconds and in the convertible 3.7 seconds.

The M4 Competition with xDrive is always an automatic. The Competition versions without xDrive but with an automatic transmission get 510 hp. Would you rather switch gears yourself? Then you get 480 hp, a six-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Enjoy this for a while, because the manual gearbox is also rapidly becoming extinct in this segment.

The inside of the M4 has been thoroughly overhauled. You will find BMW's new Operating System 8.5 and a large, curved screen of 14.9 inches. The 12.3-inch driver display is also different. Furthermore, the steering wheel has been adjusted quite stylishly. They optionally supply that steering wheel with Alcantara on it. New aluminum moldings can also be ordered. Of course you can also choose carbon fiber as the dominant factor.

About the same adjustments for the BMW 4 series

Then on to the less radical stuff, the normal 4-series. At its introduction, its facelift was available in eleven (!) different versions. They all use the eight-speed automatic transmission and they should get as close to a 50/50 weight distribution as possible. Here too, the lighting has been slightly improved, but there is also a new diffuser under the rear bumper and a new range of rims.

Photo: © BMW

Photo: © BMW

Photo: © BMW

Photo: © BMW







Even in the regular 4-series, the biggest changes can be found on the inside. The instrument panel, seat upholstery and steering wheel have all been redesigned. There are some light strips running through the interior, because who doesn't love LEDs? Buyers of the updated 4 Series will also receive the operating system. It includes one more feature called 'Augmented View'. This supplements the navigation with information. Apparently he helps in the search for a parking spot.

Specifications of the BMW 4 series

The entry-level model gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 184 hp and 300 Nm. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h should be possible in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 240 km/h. Then there is a slightly stronger petrol four-cylinder with four-wheel drive and there is a row of diesels. There is even a six-in-line diesel engine (the M440d) with 340 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

The strongest, non-M4 after the facelift is the BMW M440i xDrive. A 3.0-liter six-cylinder is assisted by a 48-volt hybrid system. The power is 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque. 0 to 100 km/h takes 4.5 seconds and the top speed is 250 km/h.

Sometime in March this year you could order the facelifted 4-series from BMW. The brand will announce later what you will pay for it in the Netherlands. Now you will spend at least 59,151 euros (52,000 euros in Belgium) on the pre-facelift version of the 4-series. The M4 costs at least 142,877 euros (98,050 euros in Belgium). Think in the same direction with the facelifts and add a few grand on top.