Shame at the Camp Nou for offensive chants: ‘Vinicius, die’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Real Madrid celebrates goal against Barcelona.
Real Madrid celebrates goal against Barcelona.
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish league classic.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Thibaut Courtois’ saves and the will to Vinicius Junioralways a reference in attack, were not enough to revive LaLiga in the classic, in a Real Madrid that accused the physical wear and tear of the Champions League in players like Dani Carvajal or Fede Valverde and that longed for the lethal image of Karim Benzema, and ended up losing 2-1 against Barcelona.
(It may interest you: Barcelona beats Real Madrid and savors the Spanish league)
Attacks on Vinicius
The match was marked by new attacks on the Brazilian player Vinicius, who once again endured attacks from the stands and responded in his style.
It was the Camp Nou stands that whistled for the player and then launched serious chants that said: “Vinicius, die.” The phrase was chanted on several occasions by the Barça stands and was recorded in videos released by those attending the stage.
Vinicius did not disengage, looked at the fans and caressed the world champions patch on his shirt.
That gesture set the rival stands on fire even more, just when Sergi Roberto He put the partial tie on the scoreboard that diverted the attention of the fans.
🗣️Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou singing: “Vinicius, die!”.
This is a shame. The Brazilian had previously suffered racist insults in this stadium. pic.twitter.com/v5agf4jjEX
— Lavozgalactica (@Lavozgalactica) March 19, 2023
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shame #Camp #Nou #offensive #chants #Vinicius #die
Leave a Reply