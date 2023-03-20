Monday, March 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shame at the Camp Nou for offensive chants: ‘Vinicius, die’

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Shame at the Camp Nou for offensive chants: ‘Vinicius, die’


close

Barcelona FC vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid celebrates goal against Barcelona.

Real Madrid celebrates goal against Barcelona.

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish league classic.

Thibaut Courtois’ saves and the will to Vinicius Junioralways a reference in attack, were not enough to revive LaLiga in the classic, in a Real Madrid that accused the physical wear and tear of the Champions League in players like Dani Carvajal or Fede Valverde and that longed for the lethal image of Karim Benzema, and ended up losing 2-1 against Barcelona.

See also  Christian Eriksen: impressive applause from Brentford fans, video

(It may interest you: Barcelona beats Real Madrid and savors the Spanish league)

Attacks on Vinicius

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

The match was marked by new attacks on the Brazilian player Vinicius, who once again endured attacks from the stands and responded in his style.

It was the Camp Nou stands that whistled for the player and then launched serious chants that said: “Vinicius, die.” The phrase was chanted on several occasions by the Barça stands and was recorded in videos released by those attending the stage.

Vinicius did not disengage, looked at the fans and caressed the world champions patch on his shirt.

That gesture set the rival stands on fire even more, just when Sergi Roberto He put the partial tie on the scoreboard that diverted the attention of the fans.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

See also  The millionaire who charges the 'sexiest golfer in the world' on her social networks

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Shame #Camp #Nou #offensive #chants #Vinicius #die

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Terrifying moments from inside a TV program studio during the Ecuador earthquake. A video documenting what happened

Terrifying moments from inside a TV program studio during the Ecuador earthquake. A video documenting what happened

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result