Shame at the Camp Nou for offensive chants: ‘Vinicius, die’

Thibaut Courtois’ saves and the will to Vinicius Junioralways a reference in attack, were not enough to revive LaLiga in the classic, in a Real Madrid that accused the physical wear and tear of the Champions League in players like Dani Carvajal or Fede Valverde and that longed for the lethal image of Karim Benzema, and ended up losing 2-1 against Barcelona.

Attacks on Vinicius

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

The match was marked by new attacks on the Brazilian player Vinicius, who once again endured attacks from the stands and responded in his style.

It was the Camp Nou stands that whistled for the player and then launched serious chants that said: “Vinicius, die.” The phrase was chanted on several occasions by the Barça stands and was recorded in videos released by those attending the stage.

Vinicius did not disengage, looked at the fans and caressed the world champions patch on his shirt.

That gesture set the rival stands on fire even more, just when Sergi Roberto He put the partial tie on the scoreboard that diverted the attention of the fans.

🗣️Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou singing: “Vinicius, die!”. This is a shame. The Brazilian had previously suffered racist insults in this stadium. pic.twitter.com/v5agf4jjEX — Lavozgalactica (@Lavozgalactica) March 19, 2023

