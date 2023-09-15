Italy-Ukraine, Tuesday 12 September, San Siro stadium. The match valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Germany has just ended with the victory of coach Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri: 2-1 the final result, with a brace from new Inter player Davide Frattesi. Frattesi gets closer than the others, takes off his shirt and throws it towards the stands. And here the incredible happens.

A lady in her thirties, in order to tear the shirt of her idol Davide Frattesi, started pushing and kicking twelve-year-old children.

“I was watching the match from the first green ring with my son and all the other kids from Aldini (Milan’s satellite football club ed.) and as always, at the end of the 90th minute, they came down near the barrier to greet the players” he says Giada Maslovaric, one of the many parents present “So far everything is normal. The shameful episode occurs when Frattesi, approaching, throws the shirt into the audience. One of the players in our group manages to catch it and at that point a commotion breaks out. A woman in her thirties begins to pull the boys and even kick them. At that point the poor unfortunate man leaves her. And he did well, I add. Because it makes no sense to arm wrestle against ignorance.”

The lady, who became the protagonist of the chaos and was a fan of the Inter midfielder – “She had a sign with the words ‘Frattesi, can you give me the shirt?'” – blocked all the parents on social media who witnessed the episode and who politely tried to point out to her that not only were the children quite shocked by her attitude but that the episode had been highly uneducational. A comparison, therefore, which did not take place, as well as the public apology. Not received. The hope, at the moment, although there is no going back, is that the matter will reach the ears of the Inter centre-back, who could remedy this and give a little satisfaction to the child who had his shirt stolen from his hand.

The t-shirt arrives at a point where some students from the Aldini football school, all under 12, had arrived. But a woman was ‘stationed’ in that same point. As you can see from the images below, one of the kids grabs the shirt but, at that point, the woman attacks the very young man with kicks and tugs, to tear it off. Having won the shirt, she leaves calmly.