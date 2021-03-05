Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The renewal of Al-Nasr’s contract with its main goalkeeper, Ahmed Shambiye, for three new seasons until 2024, granted the leader of “the general” the title of the most stable goalkeeper in the Arab Gulf League clubs, in sympathy for his remaining with his current club, for about 16 consecutive seasons, with a new opportunity to continue for 19 seasons between Walls of «Dean of Emirati Clubs».

In contrast to all the main guards in the first team of the Arab Gulf League, Chambieh, who inaugurated his career with the Sunni teams of Al-Nasr Club in September 2005, within the Cubs U-12 team, defended the colors of “Blue” for 16 consecutive seasons, during which he played 288 matches, in All competitions from the age group, all the way to the first team, with an average of 25139 minutes.

Shambeya (27 years), the goalkeeper of Areen al-Nasr, and Muhammad al-Shamsi (24 years), the guard of the unit, is the only exception between the two bases, in the guards of the first team of the Arab Gulf League, by continuing with one club from the Sunni stages, right up to the first team, and Shambeya surpasses Al Shamsi «by virtue of Age factor », in the balance of posts and seasons.

Twelve main goalkeepers in the first team of the Arab Gulf League launched their career with other clubs, apart from their current clubs, with the exception of Shambeya and Ahmed Al Shamsi, where Al Jazeera is the starting point for three of the “Dorina” guards represented by Khaled Issa “Al Ain”, Khaled Al Senani “Al Dhafra”, Sultan Al-Mandhari “Al-Wasl”, while the trio Ali Khasif “Al-Jazeera”, Majid Nasser “Shabab Al-Ahly” and Fahd Al-Dhanhani “Bani Yas” started the journey from Fujairah.

Al-Wahda presented the duo, Adel and Ali Al Hosani, the goalkeeper of Sharjah and Ajman, at the time when Jamal Abdullah, goalkeeper of the Kalba Federation, launched his career from Dubai Club, Abdullah Al-Tamimi “Fujairah” from Al-Nasr, and Muhammad Al-Junaibi, the goalkeeper of Hatta from Al-Ain, in addition to Ahmed Dida, the current goalkeeper of Khorfakkan, who is preparing He moved the most between clubs, after he started his career with Al-Shabab, passing through Al-Wasl, Al-Ahly, Sharjah and Hatta, all the way to his current station with “Al Nisour”.