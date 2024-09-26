SHAMAN’s wife Martynova commented on the news of divorce after 7 years of marriage

SHAMAN’s wife Elena Martynova commented on the news of their divorce after seven years of marriage. She left a short post on her Instagram account (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

“I have received many requests from the media, I will answer everyone at once. Yaroslav and I are really breaking up. We made this decision together and consider it correct,” Martynova wrote.