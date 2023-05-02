The first thing Martha does when she arrives at her office is pour water on the plants because at night she dreams of them, that they are thirsty. She greets the oregano and the “dolorán” before they interrupt her and begin to ask for her services at the entrance of the local center for attention to victims of Bosa, in the southwest of Bogotá. “I love them, I love them, I talk to them,” she says of her matas.

Martha Rentería is knowledgeable, healer and midwife. These are words that recently generated a new controversy in Colombia after it became known that ancestral doctors —herbateros, taitas, sobanderos, pulsadores and guaraleros, among others, are also mentioned— would be included in the preventive model of the health system proposed by the reform of the health of the Government of Gustavo Petro.

This was stated by the outgoing Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, in response to a right of petition presented by the liberal senator Alejandro Carlos Chacón. It was one of her last performances before the difficulties surrounding the approval of the reform that she championed cost her her position. Six other ministers were removed from their posts in the midst of the second shakeup of Petro’s cabinet, unleashed during the difficult process by Congress of that reform.

The terms “shamanic” stoked discontent among some opponents of the reform, inspired memes and fueled assumptions. “It just can’t be. A sobandero instead of an orthopedist to treat a fracture; or a vet for open heart surgery. The asylum”, questioned the opposition senator María Fernanda Cabal, one of the most visible of Uribismo.

Despite the apparent novelty of the subject, the discussion is not only not new but, according to specialists consulted by this newspaper, it is almost obsolete. Since 1978, when the World Health Organization issued the Declaration of Alma-Ata on primary health care, the need for systems to include traditional indigenous knowledge was established. After all, it was this knowledge —which has nothing to do with alternative medicines such as homeopathy, flower essences or bioenergetics—, which had taken care of health before Western medicine spread throughout the world, and those who continued to serve the population in the most remote regions.

“It is a global call: in the United States, Canada, Australia or New Zealand it is already a constitutional imperative. I think that this is needed in Colombia, ”says Germán Zuluaga, a doctor at the Universidad del Rosario who has dedicated his career to combining modern Western medicine with ancestral medicine.

As he says, “the issue is perhaps being discussed in a very primary way, from the superficial political description. Simply what is being tried, and that should be done by any government, regardless of whether it is from the right or from the left, is to promote interculturality in health on the one hand and on the other Decree 1953 of 2014, which had already promulgated the mandatory to recognize traditional indigenous systems”. In fact, today in Colombia there are five Indigenous Health Promotion Companies (EPSI) that work with the communities to create their own and intercultural care model.

Dr. Zuluaga says that at the time he was also an unbeliever. Trained in the Western classical school, upon finishing his studies he was sent to do a medical practice in Caquetá, a department that leads to the Amazon, and there he met an indigenous healer. “It was quite a surprise – he recounts – because despite my skepticism regarding his knowledge and knowledge, I began to realize that he had a great capacity for medicine. After a couple of years he overcame my disbelief. I surrendered and understood and accepted that this medicine has deep and very wise knowledge.”

The rest of his professional life has been marked by that unexpected encounter. Out of suspicion, he went on to direct a research group at the Universidad del Rosario, endorsed by Colciencias, which has managed to scientifically prove the efficacy of many traditional treatments. That is why she dares to affirm that “traditional medicine does work, both in the prevention and in the cure of many diseases.”

His doctoral thesis is dedicated to showing how patients with asthma, who have been subjected to using inhalers for many years with Western medicine, have been able to cure themselves in a matter of months with traditional medicine. For him, “Western medicine is excellent when it comes to major surgeries, hip replacements, heart transplants, care for serious accidents. But in the management of chronic diseases it is very limited. Patients with chronic problems of hypertension, diabetes, osteoarthritis, do not find a good answer in Western medicine”.

They are treated with medicines that they must take every day, he assures, which leads to the serious public health problem that is polypharmacy. At the National Pharmacology Symposium, the topic was addressed: “an adult over 50 years of age is taking an average of five different medications every day of his life.” They are all being prescribed the same thing.

But, the detractors of the then minister raised, how to regulate or differentiate an ancestral doctor from a charlatan? In the response to the right to petition, the Ministry outlined that they must be caregivers “recognized and endorsed by the organizational and collective forms of the area of ​​influence where the activities will be carried out.” But it did not specify that the 1953 decree already defines the rules of the game through the creation of the Indigenous Intercultural Health System (SISPI).

The kilombos, the beginning of a hybrid model

Since 2014, an ancestral medicine model has been operating in Bogotá that sheds some light on how it can work hand in hand with the institutional framework. The Secretary of Health and doctor Alejandro Gómez assures that this symbiosis can only be achieved through respect and recognition. “We cannot pretend, with the challenges we have, that we have only one knowledge and that the only people who know about recovery are Western doctors.”

Regarding the certifications, Gómez explains that “a person who calls himself a doctor or ancestral doctor of a community must have the validation of his community, of his own authorities. We cannot demand an academic certificate that does not exist. We met with the traditional authorities; only those people that the community recognizes as midwives, as ancestral doctors, enter to play a role of this type in the district health system”, explains Gómez. “There is a risk of quackery, of course, but also in Western medicine it exists.”

In this sense, he assures, Bogotá has come a long way: “The public district health system has 125 people of different ethnic groups linked to it —Afro, indigenous, Raizal, Palenquera and Gypsy or Roma population—. Within these, we catalog 32 as ancestral doctors, 25 as midwives, and 39 as community managers; also 29 health technicians”.

Perhaps the most representative model of ancestral medicine in the city are the Kilombos, centers where the population can receive treatments based on traditional Afro knowledge. The first to start operating was Kilombo Niara Sharay, where Martha Rentería arrives every day to water her plants. She only rests when she perceives that they begin to give off an odor that only she recognizes and that tells her that “her daughters” from her are already satisfied, that they have received the necessary water.

An intense smell of chlorophyll welcomes visitors. Right there she makes the oils, pills and ancestral concoctions that she will prescribe. In the background, instrumental music from the Pacific is heard, which with the sound of the marimba prepares his patients to begin their healing process, which consists of “various forms of attention, all aimed at listening.”

Martha Rentería waters her medicinal plants, which she uses to treat different illnesses. NATHALIA ANGARITA

“80% or 85% of the people we serve here are victims of the conflict,” says Martha. You listen to everything. Girls come who have been raped, and the first thing we do is a cutting job—a kind of energy cleansing. The other thing is in the physical body, an internal treatment with medicinal plants, with vapors, with baths, and also with marinillos (a natural ovum) so that she feels good inside her, because a rape damages the inside of her a lot. she. They are traces that are never erased.

“The good thing about this kilombo is that we are studious. For example, I look for the origin of the disease. How do I find it? Through dialogue, through touching and beginning to ask, and the person takes out. So I am finding the origin, because every disease, its origin is emotional ”, she assures. These experiences have led her to develop a new concept: the “ethno-psycho-ancestral”, a mixture of Afro medicine, plants and listening with which she seeks to give her patients a comprehensive treatment. Psychology students from the Javeriana University who come to the kilombo to do their university internships have documented in their graduate theses how this place has helped improve the lives of victims of the conflict.

“It’s that you are sick from the war,” Martha clarifies. He wants to be listened to, listened to with all the patience, which is what my students do on Thursdays and Fridays. I clean them later [con plantas medicinales], I make them download. The one who listens also gets sick, because there are things that are terrible: a rape of a woman, with humiliations and things, damages your body as a woman who suffers it, but also the one who listens.

Women are the central axis of Afro medicine and Martha is not afraid to refer to herself as a midwife. “When the blacks were enslaved, who took care of the ladies? Women! In Afro ancestral medicine, the guardians are women”. She says that what she knows about herself was learned from her grandmother, Dolores Florinda Barreiro. “I have a lot of family who are healers [en Tumaco, sobre el Pacífico colombiano]. My grandmother was a midwife, very careful and responsible. We were all born in the house. She, a very wise woman, rubbed, made her creams. I learned that from her, watching her”. Today, it is her granddaughter who watches her and imitates her massages.

Martha is not opposed to Western medicine. “In Bogotá, if I take care of a pregnant woman, with my exercises, with love, attention, compadrazgo, solidarity, I look at how the pregnancy is going. If I see that it is not working well, I must refer her to have her tested. She must have the attention and medical control of the Westerner”.

What, on the other hand, is difficult for him is his relationship with the institutional framework. When these fusions —sometimes porous— occur, it becomes clear that the problem of how to reconcile two very different universes continues to exist: one oral, the other document; one ancestral, another linked to the modern; one empirical; another of laboratory tests; one linked to plants and territory; another to chemists and the pharmaceutical industry.

The fact that ancestral medicine enters the most orthodox health system implies that in one way or another it will be subject to its rules. “She’s a filler of papers,” questions Martha. She also criticizes the prevalence of care “at the head of a superior nurse. If she is not there, she does not take care of herself in the kilombo, but if the midwife and the healer are not there, the kilombo continues to work with a manager who does not know about ancestral medicine ”.

For Martha, by joining the public health system, the kilombos have become “more of the same”, in “obtaining a certain number of signatures per day. That implies attending at full speed, without the proper listening that is required in a healing process. That is why she decided to declare herself autonomous. The word kilombo —with k— refers precisely to that: it is one of the names of the free communities founded by Africans and their descendants who escaped from slavery.

