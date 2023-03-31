American Jacob Chansley, nicknamed “The Shaman”, who participated in the storming of the Capitol, was released early from federal prison. 30 reports the publication Daily Mail.

It is reported that “Shaman” was transferred to a rehabilitation center, where he will work in a nursing home. Chansley spent just under 27 months in prison, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons confirmed.

In recent weeks, many public figures, including American entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk, have called for Chansley’s release. This is due to the publication of a video in which “Shaman” calls on the protesters to go home.

At the same time, it is unlikely that the translation of Chansley is associated with public pressure, the publication emphasizes. Since the transfer of federal prisoners for good behavior to special centers is a normal practice. This helps them prepare for their return to society.

Jacob Chansley’s release date has been set for May 25.

Earlier, on May 22, 2021, it became known that Chensley would be tested for sanity. His lawyer said that he could not stand trial, because the months spent in custody had a negative impact on the psyche of the “Shaman”.

On March 15, 2021, U.S. federal prosecutors said that some of those who stormed the Capitol in Washington on January 6 intended to “capture and kill elected officials.” This information was included in the arrest document of Jacob Chansley, who urged people to attack the Capitol using a megaphone. It is noted that Chansley unusually dressed up for the protest – he was distinguished by a headdress, face painting and a six-foot spear.

Prior to that, on January 6, 2021, supporters of former US President Donald Trump rioted in Washington. During the protests, they broke into the Capitol. There were clashes with the police, during which dozens of people were injured on both sides. Five people were killed, including one of the law enforcement officers.