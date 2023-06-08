A cursed clown terrorized the Gonzales in “There’s Room in the Back” after the funeral home opened. The last whereabouts, the new business of ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ and the family house began to be places of paranormal events. In the face of the scare, they all slept in the same bed and spent a horrible night without being able to sleep well. That was how ‘Charo’ hired the famous trusted shaman of the family, who quickly noticed the presence of the entity.

It was the soul of the clown Causita, who had been watched in the same house that same day. In order to expel him from the dwelling, the shaman had to use a greater part of his power and, together with said entity, he engaged in a hilarious battle in which good triumphed in the end. Thus, although they had to pay a greater price, the Gonzales managed to get the ghost out of their home.