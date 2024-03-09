On March 9, the author and performer SHAMAN (Yaroslav Dronov) told reporters about his trip to Donbass, which inspired him to write two hits – “We” and “My Boy”.

“This trip certainly inspired me, and, of course, the fruits of these trips <...> It was there in the territories that I wrote songs such as “We”, in which the voices of the residents of Lugansk are heard – I recorded the audience chanting “ we,” and inserted it into the audio song. They are now forever immortalized in this composition. And also another song “My fight,” he said.

The singer also recalled that in December he started a tour of Novorossiya, which is still ongoing. As part of it, he visited Mariupol, Lugansk, Snezhny and Krasnodon. SHAMAN emphasized that such trips are his source of inspiration.

“For me, as a creative person, this is also a source of inspiration for new songs, which I hope will help our guys. I believe that victory will be ours,” he said.

At the same time, he opened his concert in Moscow on March 9 with the song “You are mine,” appearing before the audience with long white hair.

The day before, SHAMAN performed a charity concert at the Mozhaisk women's colony in the Moscow region and congratulated the employees and prisoners on March 8th. He arrived there with a basket of flowers for the women, and at the concert itself in the club of the correctional colony (IK) he pleased with both well-known compositions – “You are mine”, “Let us rise”, “I am Russian” – and a new song that had not yet been heard on stage “Mother”.

Prior to this, on February 24, he performed at the winter event “Being Healthy is Fashionable” in Krasnoyarsk, performing his hit “I am Russian,” to which local walruses doused themselves with water. At the same time, according to the Yandex Weather service, it is frosty outside: during the day in Krasnoyarsk -14 degrees.