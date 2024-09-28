SHAMAN called for thinking about what inspired the creators of foreign technology

Russian singer SHAMAN (real name Yaroslav Dronov), after reproaches against him for using foreign technology, called on “ill-wishers” to think about what inspired its creators. This is what he’s talking about stated on the air of the program “The Fate of a Man” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

He suggested that the source of inspiration could be the works of Russian authors. “We don’t know, but maybe the creators of American telephones, technologies, cars… Maybe they were inspired by the works of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky when they created? Or the works of Dostoevsky, Bulgakov? Maybe then, without these works, these technologies did not exist at all?” — the performer wondered.

Previously, SHAMAN spoke about what helped him on the path to success. According to him, he achieved everything through his obsession.