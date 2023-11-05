“Rise”: the incident with the red button at the SHAMAN concert was part of the show

A representative of Russian singer Yaroslav Dronov (SHAMAN) called the incident with the red button at his concert part of the show. The musician’s director Alexander Kachan explained what happened in a conversation with the publication “Climb”.

“Part of the show is the red button, it’s a stage prop, it’s not real,” he said.

We are talking about the musician’s solo concert in St. Petersburg, where he pressed the symbolic “red button”. She was in a black suitcase. While singing the words “I am Russian,” SHAMAN pressed the button, after which fiery fireworks burst out on the stage.