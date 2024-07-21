SHAMAN says Biden has dropped out of the race after his speech outside the US embassy

Russian singer SHAMAN (real name Yaroslav Dronov) linked US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the election race to his performance at the US embassy in Moscow. He said this wrote in his Telegram channel.

The musician noted that he performed the song “I am Russian” near the diplomatic mission, after which it became known that Biden had decided to abandon the fight for re-election as head of state. “I serve Russia!” the artist added.