Through the pages of the new issue of Shonen Magazine Edge, license plate magazine Kodansha, we learn that the manga series Shaman King: The Super Star will pause, as the author Hiroyuki Takei he is currently engaged in other jobs.

At the moment it is not possible to know the duration of this break, given that the same magazine announces that it will announce the resumption of the manga at a later time.

Born as a spin-off of the main work Shaman King, this The Super Star was launched in the magazine Shonen Magazine Edge in 2018, the chapters of which were then collected and published in volumes. The fifth volume of the manga was released in mid-February.

Source: Kodansha Street Anime News Network