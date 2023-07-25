Star Comics announces the imminent arrival in Italy of SHAMAN KING THE SUPERSTARthe latest sequel to the work of Hiroyuki Takei. The first volume of the work will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from August 2nd at the introductory price of €6.50.

SHAMAN KING THE SUPER STAR: THE OFFICIAL SEQUEL TO SHAMAN KING FLOWERS ARRIVES

Master Hiroyuki Takei continues to enrich his fascinating world

The exceptional universe of SHAMAN KING is enriched with a new piece. After SHAMAN KING RED CRIMSON And SHAMAN KING FLOWERSStar Comics brings to Italy the latest official sequel, entirely written and drawn by the master Hiroyuki Takei: SHAMAN KING THE SUPERSTAR!

This new series starts exactly from the conclusion of SHAMAN KING FLOWERS: Anna the itako III (alias Alums), betrothed to Hana Asakura, travel to Nagano to investigate a mysterious safe. Discovering its contents is the key to obtaining the collaboration of a powerful spirit, a precious ally for the imminent “Flower of Maize”. In this proxy war, necessary to resolve the disputes between two very powerful Shaman Kings, the stakes are in fact very high and the preparatory phase itself is full of intrigues and strategies between rival teams.

Where FLOWERS featured a new set of memorable characters (the “next generation” of Shamans) and set up the exciting new conflict, THE SUPERSTAR the story continues at a brisk pace: immediately stages the action and the imaginative force that they have rendered SHAMAN KING such a beloved franchise and events unfold rapidly, keeping the reader glued to the pages. The trait of master Takei is unmistakablefull of personality and highly dynamic, just like i amazing character designs which make each character unique and captivating.

SHAMAN KING THE SUPERSTAR will be available from August 2 in comic shops, bookstores and online stores.

HOW TO FIND YOURSELF BETWEEN THE SHAMAN KING PUBLICATIONS?

A narrative universe like that of SHAMAN KING, made up of many different works, can intimidate the reader with its complexity. So let’s remember the works of the saga published in Italy by Star Comics:

SHAMAN KING FINAL EDITION is the original series in its most complete form, consisting of 35 volumes.

is the original series in its most complete form, consisting of 35 volumes. SHAMAN KING ZERO to be released in September with volume 1, is a 2-volume prequel set before the main series.

to be released in September with volume 1, is a 2-volume prequel set before the main series. SHAMAN KING FLOWERS consisting of 6 volumes, is the direct sequel to the original series, set 14 years later.

consisting of 6 volumes, is the direct sequel to the original series, set 14 years later. SHAMAN KING RED CRIMSON is a 4-volume spin-off that takes place parallel to the events of FLOWERS.

is a 4-volume spin-off that takes place parallel to the events of FLOWERS. SHAMAN KING THE SUPERSTARcurrently in progress, is a direct sequel to FLOWERS.

SHAMAN KING THE SUPER STAR no. 1

Hiroyuki Takei

6 volumes, in progress

12,8×18, column, b/w col., pp. 176, €6.50

Release date: 02/08/2023 in the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Isbn 9788822642240

