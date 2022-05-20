The confirmation came directly from Netflix with the release of the official trailer. The series based on the manga SHAMAN KING will continue on May 26, but it is still unclear if this is the last group of episodes that will close this first season. Currently the series consists of 52 episodes in total and it is a reboot that will adapt all the volumes of the manga of Hiroyuki Takei.

Meanwhile, a direct sequel presumably based on SHAMAN KING FLOWERS published by Star Comics in 6 volumes (of which a trailer has already been released previously), based on the characters of Yoh and on the son of Ana.

Finally we leave you the announcement trailer of the fourth part. Good vision!

Source: Netflix Street Siliconera